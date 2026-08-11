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Russia frees imprisoned US Marine over health concerns

By 08/11/2026 | updated 11 hours ago
This photo provided by the family shows Robert Gilman and his sister, Lexie Hudson, in Lilburn, Ga., in 2019. (Gilman family via AP)

Russia freed former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman upon the urging of U.S. officials so he could receive medical care in the United States.

Gilman, 32, was released after 1,666 days in prison, having been arrested on Jan. 17, 2022. Eric Lebson, chief strategy ​officer of Global Reach, an advocacy group for Americans imprisoned abroad representing Gilman’s family, said he had been subjected to “harsh and abusive treatment,” which was believed to have led to his ailing state. The group added that he was going to be flown to a military hospital in Texas, where he was to be medically and psychologically evaluated.

In a statement issued through the group, Gilman’s sister, Lexie Hudson, thanked President Donald Trump, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), and Global Reach for their efforts to free her brother.

“I am so grateful to President Trump for saving my brother’s life,” Hudson said. “There is no other reason that Robert is alive today other than that President Trump heard about the case and took action.”

“I want to thank Senator Ed Markey for leading our advocacy efforts in Congress. He and his staff were personally involved in Robert’s case and we will forever be grateful,” she added. “We are so grateful to the team at Global Reach, the nonprofit that worked with us for years to advocate for Robert’s release.”

Gilman’s health had worsened in recent months, leading to fears that he could die in custody. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had brought the matter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in June during their last in-person meeting in Manila, Philippines.

In a post on X, Rubio noted that Gilman was one of over 100 Americans imprisoned abroad whom Trump has freed as president.

“We thank Russia for working with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to release Mr. Gilman and allowing him to receive the necessary medical treatment here in the United States,” he said.

Rubio noted the U.S.’s appreciation for “this positive step,” but said it was still “seeking the immediate return of all other unjustly detained Americans, including wrongful detainee Stephen Hubbard.”

Gilman was freed via a personal pardon from Russian President Vladimir Putin based on humanitarian reasons, U.S. officials told Reuters.

An official also said Gilman was “walking and talking,” and appeared to be in good shape.

They added that Gilman was first flown to Dulles International Airport, where U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and deputy national security adviser Sebastian Gorka greeted him. Rubio, Jared Kushner, and U.S. special envoy for hostage response Adam Boehler were named as others who had taken the lead in negotiating the case.

Gilman was teaching English in Russia when he was arrested just weeks before the country’s invasion of Ukraine. He was arrested on charges of allegedly kicking a police officer while drunk, which his family disputes.

Global Reach identified five other Americans with health issues currently being detained in Russia: Aleksandr Antonov, David Barnes, Olga Jezler, Andre Khachatoorian, and Chuck Zimmerman.

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Brady Knox

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