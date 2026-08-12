Trump’s approval rating sinks to new low at 33%

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has reached a new low, sitting at 33% approval and 62% disapproval, according to the latest YouGov/Economist poll.

The one-third approval standing in early August is the lowest net job approval Trump has seen across his two terms as president, per the pollster. In the wake of the Trump administration’s current war in Iran and the rising energy prices that have followed the conflict, Trump’s sinking approval comes as his party gears up for the general midterm elections that are crucial to the Republican Party holding the U.S. House in the second half of his term.

The president’s approval rating is down 16 points from his 49% at the start of his second term and down 6 points from his 39% in early January 2026. Trump’s net approval ratings have taken dips across the political spectrum, dropping 12 points among Make America Great Again Republicans, 33 points among all Republicans, 81 points among non-MAGA Republicans, 49 points among independents, and 21 points among Democrats, according to the poll released Tuesday.

Due to the president’s falling approval rating and his attention being bogged down by the Iran war and concerns over inflation, several pundits have drawn comparisons between Trump and former President Jimmy Carter. Carter had a difficult time rebounding in the public eye in a policy sense after the Iran hostage crisis and high prices tainted his administration’s legacy.

However, Trump’s net approval remains above water among all Republicans, both MAGA and non-MAGA, despite the rating dips. A majority of respondents also said the president is sincere in his beliefs, with 50% saying he says what he believes, while only 36% said he says what people want to hear.

The White House pushed back on the poll’s consensus, telling the Washington Examiner in a statement, “The President has already made historic progress not only in America but around the world, and this is just the beginning as his agenda continues taking effect.”

“No other President in history has accomplished more for hardworking Americans than President Trump, who is working tirelessly to create jobs, cool inflation, increase housing affordability, and more,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said.

A plurality of poll respondents across party lines, 31% altogether, selected inflation and prices as the most important issue facing the nation at the present moment. Fourteen percent selected the economy and jobs as the most pressing issue, while 10% answered healthcare. Inflation and prices, along with the economy and jobs, were the two most important issues for both Democrats and Republicans. Democrats notched healthcare as their third most important issue, while Republicans marked immigration as their third choice.

Both Democratic and Republican candidates this year have been preaching affordability-based messages to midterm voters. As Democrats preach their stances of seeking an end to the Iran war, Republicans have preached economic relief efforts, such as lower taxes, as they largely avoid the topic of energy affordability related to Iran.

With Trump’s name absent from the top of the ballot, he has rallied crowds in key states and districts as he attempts to focus his midterm messaging on his administration’s economic efforts, including tax relief through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the creation of Trump savings accounts for American youth.