Board of Peace demands Netanyahu cease Gaza airstrikes

The Board of Peace is struggling to get Israel on board with its peace plan for Gaza as Israeli militia airstrikes continue to bombard the war-torn strip despite expectations for a ceasefire and de-escalation.

Gaza City was hit repeatedly by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday and Sunday, despite Hamas having agreed to a framework for demilitarization last week on the condition that Israel also abides by the pact. BOP director-general Nikolay Mladenov reportedly met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to plead for the bombings to stop, having previously said that the Israeli strikes have “killed civilians and destroyed medical supplies that people depend on.”

“Both parties carry obligations under the Comprehensive Plan and the Sharm El Sheikh deal that secured the release of all hostages,” Mladenov said Sunday. The BOP has repeatedly asserted that Israel is bound to follow the plan due to the approval of the Gaza peace summit agreement last year.

“My team and I are working around the clock with the parties, the mediators and regional partners to de-escalate and create the space for the full implementation of [President Donald Trump’s] plan,” he said. “Achieving a lasting peace is hard but achievable if everyone makes their best efforts.”

The plan, announced by Trump last week, would seek to demilitarize and rebuild Gazan society through a series of obligations on both Hamas and Israel — ultimately culminating in the removal of Israel’s presence from the strip, the dissolution of Hamas and the establishment of a secular and technocratic governing body.

Last week, Netanyahu’s cabinet voted to approve 200 military personnel from “friendly countries” to enter the Gaza Strip as part of the International Stabilization Force intended to police the region during reconstruction. A report from Israeli outlet Channel 12 claimed he pushed that approval in order to appease Trump and secure a meeting at the White House.

But Netanyahu’s government ministers have openly expressed opposition to the plan and are urging him to renege entirely on cooperating with the Board of Peace.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Settlements Minister Orit Strock are demanding that Netanyahu walk back the ISF authorization and instead “adopt a preventative cabinet decision that will block the implementation of the road map published by the Board of Peace.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, one of the earliest and most outspoken opponents of the Board of Peace’s plan, affirmed Smotrich’s criticisms and said: “It was clear from the outset that no international force would do the job for us in Gaza; only the State of Israel can destroy Hamas.”

Board of Peace officials previously dismissed concerns that Israel would disrupt the implementation of the peace plan in comments last week.

“We’ve gotten strong commitments from Israel. Do they have politics? Yes. Do they have people with different viewpoints in their government? Sure, it’s a vibrant and thriving democracy,” the Board of Peace official told the Washington Examiner. “The whole implementation route is going to be a challenge, but I don’t see Israel as a singular problem in isolation that keeps me up at night.”

Trump similarly hand-waved concerns that Israel would obstruct the process, telling reporters that he has “an understanding” with the country.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is perhaps the only high-ranking official in the country enthusiastic about the Board of Peace’s plan, telling a gathering of diplomats on Monday that he sees “a lot of positive elements in the efforts.”

Emphasizing that “Hamas must be disarmed fully,” he said the board’s plan “can bring a certain vision of hope, also to the people of Gaza and to the people of Israel.”