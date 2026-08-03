Colorado joins 2 lawsuits challenging Trump administration over data‑sharing and tariff authority

Colorado Attorney General’s Office has joined a coalition of state attorneys general in filing two new lawsuits against the Trump administration, his office announced Monday.

The first suit alleges the administration’s move to expand the Administration for Children and Families’ oversight of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits program would illegally allow the agency to share detailed records of recipients’ personal information with other agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security.

The attorneys general argue such data sharing violates federal law and the Constitution, calling it a “blatant effort to politically target those who are lawfully receiving critical TANF benefits.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser said the rule would undermine states’ trust with the communities they serve and discourage eligible low‑income families from seeking help. He warned it would also force states to spend more of their own resources to keep families housed and fed. He noted that when the administration illegally withheld TANF funds from Colorado and four other states earlier this year, Colorado won a court order blocking the move. “We’re now suing to stop this latest attempt to weaken federal confidentiality protections and use baseless fraud claims to target antipoverty programs,” Weiser added in the press release.

In the spring of 2025, the Administration of Children and Families notified states that the Trump administration was planning to end benefits for immigrants who are in the country illegally.

“Illegal aliens have already violated United States law, and we will not be spending taxpayer dollars to take care of their needs,” said ACF Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison. “President Trump’s executive order reaffirms this important national policy and puts the needs of Americans first. To implement the president’s executive order, ACF will use all available legal authority to end any incentives in human services programs that encourage illegal immigration.”

The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 already prohibits individuals in the country illegally from receiving federal assistance benefits.

Also established under the Reconciliation Act, TANF provides funding for childcare subsidies, emergency housing for domestic violence survivors, emergency food assistance, and support for grandparents caring for grandchildren. The program provides over $16 billion in assistance across all 50 states; Colorado received over $150 million in federal block grants in 2022, according to the National Center for Children in Poverty.

The lawsuit argues that ACF’s new policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the Spending Clause of the U.S. Constitution by failing to comply with restrictions on data sharing in TANF programs. The attorneys general also noted that PRWORA requires states to verify TANF applicants’ eligibility, not the federal government.

Tariff lawsuit

Weiser also joined a coalition of 25 states in filing a third lawsuit against the Trump administration’s efforts to impose tariffs on American consumers and businesses.

This suit stems from the administration’s recent decision to increase tariffs on more than 80 countries, accounting for 99.4% of all U.S. imports.

The suit argues that the administration enacted the tariffs without authority; Trump has claimed that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act authorized him to impose tariffs of any amount on any country, but the U.S. Supreme Court rejected that claim in February.

Following the Supreme Court decision, Trump became the first president to use Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose 10 percent tariffs on most imports. However, in May, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that he had acted unlawfully. After that, Trump turned to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the Office of the United States Trade Representative to investigate the policies of foreign governments that are believed to harm U.S. commerce. In June, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer determined that 60 countries had enacted economic policies that are “unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce.”

Greer subsequently imposed 10% and 12.5% tariffs on all 60 countries, arguing that they have adopted “forced labor” practices that conflict with American law.

“The United States has had a forced labor import ban for nearly a century, and rigorously enforces it; it’s well past time for our trading partners to do the same,” Greer said in a press release.

The countries affected by the tariffs have denied allegations of forced labor.

The attorneys general’s latest lawsuit argues that this round of tariffs exceeds the administration’s legal authority and violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

“Once again, we are taking action to challenge an unlawful executive order imposing tariffs that will be passed on to Coloradans already struggling to pay the price of essential consumer goods,” said Weiser. “Studies show that nearly 90 percent of the costs of tariffs in 2025 were paid by American consumers and businesses. The administration is tripling down on tariff policies that the federal trade courts and the U.S. Supreme Court have ruled unlawful, and I’m confident they will do the same with this latest round.”

Read the complaint here.