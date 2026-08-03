Trump wants to give Iran ‘last chance’ to strike a deal before ‘decapitation’

President Donald Trump said this week’s talks with Iran will be the “last chance” for the Middle Eastern country to avoid a severe escalation in the war.

Trump called off plans to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure over the weekend after Tehran and regional mediators asked to restart peace talks.

“We’re talking at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, backed by UAE, and backed by Qatar in particular, but others also,” he told reporters. “They all wanted to give this a last chance. This is a last chance. This is not something that, if it doesn’t happen, this is the last chance for them to sign a good document.”

“I want to give them every last chance before decapitation,” Trump said when pressed about why Iran was being given so many opportunities to strike a deal.

The president said the negotiations would conclude “today or tomorrow.”

“They’re going to go quickly, one way or the other,” Trump said. “It’s not very complex. We’re talking about the Strait [of Hormuz], the opening of the strait, having it open literally by tomorrow, completely open, and that’s Phase 1. Phase 2 is we then will talk about the nuclear capacity, the nuclear, as we’ve been mentioned — basically, it’s, I think most say the denuclearization of Iran has to happen. It has to happen, and that’ll be the second phase.”

Trump said he would not make a deal that allows Iran to “charge” commerce operating through the Strait of Hormuz, something Iran has vowed to do following the breakout of the war.

“We have total control,” Trump said. “You know, we have a thing called a blockade with the Navy, and that Navy is — they call it a wall of steel. The United States wall of steel, and no, no, there’s not going to be charging. We’re not talking about charging at all. There won’t be charging.”