Supreme Court justices Kagan and Barrett to testify on Capitol Hill

Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan are scheduled to testify before Congress next week as lawmakers consider the judiciary’s funding request.

Barrett and Kagan are slated to appear before the House Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government on Tuesday, July 14, according to the House committee schedule. They will also testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee, according to Politico.

The last House hearing featuring members of the high court came in 2019, when Kagan and Justice Samuel Alito testified on the court’s budget request. The last Senate hearing with sitting justices was in 2011, when former Justices Stephen Breyer and Antonin Scalia discussed the constitutional role of the federal judiciary. Breyer retired in 2022, while Scalia died in 2016.

The Supreme Court is seeking more than $228 million in discretionary funding for fiscal 2027, roughly $20 million more than the previous year. The request includes $14.6 million for security enhancements, reflecting concerns about threats against the justices.

The court is also requesting roughly $18 million for building and grounds maintenance, with more than one-third of that funding designated for the design of an exterior visitor screening facility recommended following security assessments.

Although Supreme Court justices have rarely testified before Congress in recent years, such appearances were once routine. Between 1960 and 2011, sitting justices testified before congressional committees at least once annually.