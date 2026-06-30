Trump nominates acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling to permanent role

President Donald Trump nominated acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling to keep the role permanently.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, touting his experience during his first and second terms in the Labor Department.

“Throughout his career, Keith has proven his dedication to delivering strong results for the Hardworking People of our Country, and I know he will do an incredible job in his new role,” Trump said.

Sonderling was promoted to his position in April after the resignation of former Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who left while embroiled in scandal.

Observers had long suspected that he was going to be nominated for the permanent role.

“The president will eventually nominate him to be the secretary,” a White House source told the Washington Examiner earlier this month. “The morale and the feeling in the building and throughout the agency was in trouble, and since Keith has taken the helm, things are organized. People are happy to be at work again, and the actual work of the department is being done.”

His work as acting secretary has gotten him public praise from the Trump administration, as well as hints for the past several weeks that he could be nominated for a permanent role.

“Keith Sonderling is doing a great job serving as the acting Labor Secretary,” another Trump White House official previously said earlier this month. “Any announcement will be made by the president in due time.”