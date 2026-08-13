Voters prefer socialist over MAGA candidate in 2028 matchup: Poll

New polling released this week suggests that a socialist candidate would defeat a Make America Great Again candidate in a hypothetical 2028 presidential matchup, a move that implies the reach of progressive leftists isn’t abating despite recent setbacks in Wisconsin.

If the 2028 election for president were held today, 55% of respondents said they would vote for the socialist candidate, compared to 33% who said they would vote for the MAGA candidate, according to a poll released by the independent pollster Jeremy Zogby. Another 22% said they were undecided.

Independent voters selected the socialist over the MAGA Republican by more than 48% to 18%, a 30-percentage-point difference, while 41% of unaffiliated voters are undecided.

Men, a group President Donald Trump won by 12 points in the 2024 election according to exit polling, were more likely to choose the socialist at 42% compared to the MAGA candidate at 36%.

The hypothetical socialist candidate was statistically tied with the MAGA Republican, 41.6%-41.1%, among MAGA parents with young children, some of Trump’s most faithful supporters.

The results show “the Socialist label in the moment does not appear to turn off the electorate when pitted against a MAGA candidate,” Zogby wrote in his analysis of the poll.

Zogby’s survey also showed an establishment Democrat besting a MAGA candidate in 2028 by a wider lead than the socialist. If the 2028 election for president were held today, 50% would vote for the establishment Democrat, and 32% would vote for the MAGA Republican, with 18% undecided.

“The MAGA candidate fares worse against an Establishment Democrat, our first signal indicating the electorate longs for candidates closer to the norm of politics,” Zogby writes. “In pure numbers terminology, whereas the Socialist leads MAGA by 12 percentage points, the Establishment Democrat leads MAGA by 18 percentage points.”

An establishment Republican fares better than a MAGA candidate in matchups against both a socialist and an establishment Democrat.

The socialist wins by just 3% over the establishment Republican, 42% to 39%, while an establishment Democrat pulls 46% to the establishment Republican’s 37%.

With two more years until the presidential election, there remains plenty of time to persuade undecided and independent voters. In every case polled, about one-fifth of voters were undecided, the survey showed, and, focusing on the independent vote, approximately 4 of 10 unaffiliated voters were undecided.

But a MAGA successor to Trump still has work to do, as the president remains committed to not endorsing in the 2028 race yet.

“If MAGA is to overcome the Democratic Party, or even the Democratic Socialists, they’ll need to provide an even wider blanket of security issues that Americans were juggling leading up to 2024,” wrote Zogby. “The very circumstances that got Donald Trump elected for a second term with a coalition that included Hispanics, the under 30 vote, first time voters, and beyond. Today, those groups and others have abandoned the President. Winning them back will require more than effective messaging, and particularly for those undecided.”