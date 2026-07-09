Trump demands rehearing after Supreme Court’s ‘insane’ birthright citizenship ruling

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his legal team will “immediately” seek a rehearing before the Supreme Court on his efforts to overhaul birthright citizenship after a majority of justices ruled the White House’s executive order on the matter was unconstitutional.

Trump expressed concern that illegal immigrants are taking advantage of the policy after Chief Justice John Roberts held that children born on American soil, including those to parents in the country unlawfully or on legal temporary visas, are “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States, and are thus citizens at birth under the 14th Amendment. In a post to Truth Social, the president claimed that “signs and Billboards are being put up all over our Southern Border, and Mexico, advertising BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, with ‘Deliveries starting at $4000,'” in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision.

“Likewise, similar signs going up all over our Country,” the president claimed. “Billions of Dollars will be illegally made by this SCAM, with Citizenship going to anyone willing to pay. It will be, by far, the number one way of becoming a citizen, and then the entire family will be allowed to follow. Not sustainable. NOBODY SAW THIS COMING!!!”

“AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE! In fact, that is a crime, and therefore, the Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong. I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump continued.

The Supreme Court handed down the blow to Trump’s agenda roughly one week ago, ending the president’s effort to interpret birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment as being applicable only to children in the U.S. born to at least one parent who is a citizen or a permanent legal resident.

In the immediate aftermath of the ruling, Trump seemed content to let Congress take up the issue, urging lawmakers to pass legislation overhauling birthright citizenship.

The president’s tactic came after Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who voted against the president in the ruling, noted that Congress reserves the right to pass legislation changing the law.

“Congress could — consistent with the Fourteenth Amendment — amend §1401(a) or otherwise enact new legislation establishing exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born to foreign citizens unlawfully or temporarily in the country,” he wrote. “But Congress has not yet done so.”

The president’s latest Truth Social post on Wednesday appears to be a major pivot in that strategy, as he demanded the Supreme Court reverse course.

“This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision,” Trump said.