US and Iran to cease strikes and discuss Strait of Hormuz this week: Report

Officials from the United States and Iran will meet in Qatar this week to discuss the Strait of Hormuz after agreeing to “halt strikes” following a weekend of intermittent fighting between the two countries.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday in Doha, will be held to allow the two sides “to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz,” according to Axios, after tensions over control of the global shipping route escalated this week.

The memorandum of understanding signed by both parties earlier this month came under strain Thursday afternoon after Iran launched four drones at commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Three were shot down while one damaged a Singapore-flagged cargo ship.

President Donald Trump called Iran’s decision a “foolish violation” of the recently signed peace agreement, which listed the freedom of commerce through the global shipping lane as one of 14 agreed-upon points. The U.S. responded to this initial attack with strikes of its own on Friday, with Vice President JD Vance asserting then that “violence will be met with violence.”

A similar sequence occurred Saturday afternoon when the U.S. struck Iran with “additional strikes” after Tehran launched drone attacks early Saturday morning on Bahrain, a U.S. ally that hosts a naval base, and more vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Trump threatened to “militarily complete the job that we very successfully started.”

Tehran continued its assault by firing more drones, as well as missiles, at both Bahrain and Kuwait through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. No casualties or damage have been reported.

“Any interference in this matter, any attempt to establish new or separate arrangements from those currently being carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday, “will only lead to further complications, delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and increase the level of tension.”

Neither Trump nor Vance responded to the escalation on Sunday. The vice president attended negotiations in Switzerland earlier this month that culminated in the signing of the MOU.

The talks were originally planned to be held in Switzerland and address Iran’s nuclear program, according to the report, but the weekend’s events forced a location change and redirected discussions to the Strait of Hormuz.

The other central source of disagreement in negotiations has been fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, which operates out of Lebanon. Israel and Lebanon signed a peace framework on Friday, though Hezbollah rejected the deal.