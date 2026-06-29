GOP doubles down on SAVE America Act after Supreme Court allows mail ballots to be counted late

Congressional Republicans continue to push the voter identification bill — that has left Washington in grid lock for months — after the Supreme Court ruled states can count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day.

The 5-4 decision rejected a Republican-led push to end laws that permitted mailed ballots to arrive and be counted days after the election, provided they are postmarked by Election Day, marking a blow to the Trump administration amid pushes to pass the SAVE America Act.

“The Left learned after the Supreme Court failed to stop the 2020 steal that they could weaponize mail-in ballots with zero consequences,” Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) wrote on X after the decision. “The Watson decision confirms the Court has fully abdicated the fight for election integrity. The courts won’t save us—Congress must fill the void.”

Last week, House GOP leadership was forced to cancel votes as GOP rebels threatened to bring the floor to a standstill over the voter id bill.

But it’s not just House Republicans pushing for the passage after the court’s decision.

“We must get the Save America Act back to the floor for a vote,” Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) wrote on X. “The America people deserve to know who is standing up for this country.”

The SAVE America Act has been the center of an internal fight between congressional Republicans this Congress, after the Senate stalled the legislation, leading a handful of House Republicans to derail leadership’s agenda multiple times.

GOP activist and influencer Scott Pressler slammed the court’s decision, as he has been a staunch advocate for the passage of the SAVE America Act. He teamed up with the Republican Study Committee earlier this year as part of the larger goal to have this bill hit the president’s desk, but in turn has now evolved into a standoff with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) who has argued the semantics of passage in the upper chamber.

“You’re watching the 2026 election being stolen in real time, while our Senate does absolutely nothing,” Pressler wrote. “You should be furious.”