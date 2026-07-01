Boebert heads to November election after Trump called for primary challenge

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) learned her Democratic opponent on Tuesday after both candidates advanced unopposed. Boebert is set for a matchup with Democrat Eileen Laubacher.

Boebert originally represented Colorado‘s 3rd Congressional District before she mounted a run in the 4th District after winning by just a few hundred votes in 2022. Boebert now sits in a seat rated “Solid Republican” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. Boebert will face Laubacher, a retired Navy rear admiral and Colorado native, in November.

The at times controversial Republican is a boon for Democratic fundraising. Her Democratic opponent raised nearly $7 million in 2022 and more than $17 million in 2024, which would have been a rematch had she not switched districts.

Boebert recently incurred the wrath of President Donald Trump after campaigning for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). Following her support of Massie, Trump said he would love to see a primary challenger to the Colorado Republican.

Trump’s attacks against Boebert came too late to do any harm this cycle, as the filing deadline for Colorado’s congressional primaries was on March 18.

Boebert is also poised to become the lone remaining House Republican next Congress from the original group of four GOP lawmakers who forced a vote to release the Epstein files, assuming she is reelected.

Boebert has been known to underperform. In 2024, Trump won the district by 27 points, but Boebert only beat her opponent by 12 points. Her 2022 race was one of the closest in the country despite the Republican lean. She then moved across the state in 2024 to a more solidly Republican seat after former Rep. Ken Buck resigned.