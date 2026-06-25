Colorado to participate in Great American State Fair in Washington

Visitors to Washington, D.C., for the country’s 250th anniversary will have the opportunity to learn about Colorado’s natural beauty and culture during the Great American State Fair, a World’s Fair-style event that opened Thursday at the National Mall.

While all 56 U.S. states and territories will be represented in the fair, at least seven states have declined to send official representatives, with some citing costs and scheduling conflicts and others arguing the event has become more partisan than originally advertised.

According to The Associated Press, a number of musicians, including Martina McBride and Bret Michaels, have pulled out of performances at the fair, saying they didn’t realize the political overtone of the event.

President Donald Trump spoke to kick off the event on Wednesday and plans to host what he calls a “Trump Rally” at the National Mall on July 4.

Colorado’s exhibit will feature a copy of the state’s “Welcome to Colorful Colorado” sign, real coniferous trees, a ski lift, and a feature inspired by Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“Governor Polis is excited by any opportunity to show the rest of the country why Colorado is the best state to live, raise a family, and explore the great outdoors and what makes Colorado so beautiful and special,” said a spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis. “Our State looks forward to showcasing Colorado at the Great American State Fair with an engaging, interactive experience with real Colorado pine trees from deep in our forests, giving visitors a taste of Colorado’s outdoors.”

The state has also included items in the America 250 time capsule, which will be buried at Independence National Historical Park on the Fourth of July to be reopened in 2276. Colorado’s contributions to the time capsule include a proclamation from Polis, a challenge coin given out by the America 250-Colorado 150 Commission, and postcards from across the state.

Colorado is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, with celebrations taking place statewide. An official Colorado Day celebration will take place at the State Capitol on Aug. 1, with speeches, a birthday cake-cutting, and the dedication of commemorative LEGO sculptures and a tapestry.

Click here to learn about other 150th anniversary events near you.