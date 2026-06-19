Trump’s low approval unchanged as Iran war perceptions continue to plague him

A new poll shows most Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of Iran, with views on the issue closely mirroring his overall job approval rating.

Just 37% of U.S. adults approve of the way Trump is handling his presidency, while 62% disapprove, according to a recent survey by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Those numbers are largely unchanged from prior months.

On Iran specifically, about 65% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s approach. While Democrats and independents overwhelmingly express negative views, Republicans remain far more supportive, with only 28% saying they disapprove of his handling of the issue.

The findings track closely with Trump’s overall approval rating, which remains at 37%, unchanged from an AP-NORC poll conducted in May. The survey was conducted June 11–17, shortly after Trump called off threats to escalate tensions with Iran. It also came as Trump announced a deal with Tehran and authorized an end to the U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, with the survey concluding just before the agreement was formally signed on Wednesday.

Trump’s deal has drawn criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The 14-point memorandum of understanding is a preliminary agreement that reopens the Strait of Hormuz and pauses fighting, while setting up at least 60 days of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

“Ronald Reagan is rolling over in his grave,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said in a social media post, calling the deal and its aftermath the “worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

“History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is not a good idea,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said. “I think the president is receiving some very poor advice on this deal.”

About one-third of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, a figure that remains steady but reflects continued challenges for the administration on economic approval. This week, gas prices dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time since March after the war in Iran strained the global economy.

The poll included 3,040 adults and was conducted using NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to represent the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.8 points.