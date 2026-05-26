Quiet at the state Capitol doesn’t mean silence on energy policy | GUEST COLUMN

By Carly West

By many accounts, Colorado’s 2026 legislative session was unusually quiet on oil-and-natural-gas policy.

There was no sweeping new oil-and-natural-gas package. No major new production restrictions. After years of contentious energy debates dominating the Capitol, the relative quiet of this year’s session stood out.

But though fewer major energy bills moved through the legislature, the pace of policymaking affecting Colorado’s oil-and-natural-gas industry did not slow down; it was simply concentrated in the regulatory process. Since 2020, the industry has been engaged in more than 50 rulemakings across multiple agencies, with more than 10 significant rulemakings currently underway.

Even within the last month alone, companies have continued to engage in major regulatory proceedings related to air toxics, emissions fees and the implementation of new federal methane requirements.

From air quality and emissions regulations to permitting and implementation requirements, Colorado operators continue to navigate one of the most extensive and complex regulatory frameworks in the country.

For the companies responsible for producing the energy Coloradans rely on every day, a quieter legislative session did not mean a slowdown in regulatory and policymaking activity.

That distinction matters because public conversations around energy policy often focus almost exclusively on legislation. But many of the most consequential policy decisions affecting Colorado’s energy future now occur through the regulatory process, where implementation details, compliance obligations, permitting structures, emissions standards, and operational requirements are developed and enforced.

At the same time, this year’s session also reflected an important shift in the broader energy conversation.

Several of the largest energy-related debates this year centered not on new restrictions, but on affordability, feasibility, reliability and long-term implementation realities.

Bills related to utility oversight and long-term, clean-energy planning sparked important discussions around how Colorado balances ambitious policy goals with consumer costs, grid reliability, infrastructure needs and energy demand realities.

Those are conversations worth having.

Colorado families and businesses continue to rely on affordable and reliable energy every single day. As policymakers consider long-term energy transitions, it is critical affordability and reliability remain central to the discussion.

That is especially important as Colorado faces broader economic and budget pressures.

Throughout this session, lawmakers spent significant time discussing state budget challenges and long-term fiscal pressures. At the same time, Colorado’s oil-and-natural-gas industry continues to support schools, local governments, infrastructure and public services through severance taxes, property taxes, jobs and broader economic activity.

Colorado’s oil-and-natural-gas industry contributes billions to the state economy each year and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the state.

That economic contribution remains important. So does recognizing the progress Colorado has already made.

Colorado has some of the strongest oil-and-natural-gas regulations in the country. The industry has invested heavily in emissions reductions, monitoring technology, operational improvements and innovation. Colorado’s methane regulations have often been viewed as a national model, and the state has demonstrated emissions reductions, and energy production can continue simultaneously.

That progress did not happen overnight. It was the result of years of collaboration, investment, regulatory changes, operational adjustments, and technological advancement.

Which is why the quieter tone of this year’s legislative session may offer an important opportunity.

After years of major legislative and regulatory changes, Colorado has entered a phase where implementation matters just as much as policymaking itself.

There is value in allowing existing frameworks, regulations, and implementation efforts to continue playing out before layering on additional major policy changes. There is also value in recognizing the amount of work already completed by regulators, operators, communities and policymakers alike.

There is an opportunity to continue conversations around affordability, reliability, environmental progress, and economic growth in a way that is thoughtful, pragmatic and grounded in implementation realities.

Colorado’s energy debate did not disappear in 2026. It evolved.

And the decisions made during the next several years, both inside and outside the Capitol, will continue shaping Colorado’s economy, energy future and affordability for years to come.

Carly West is executive director of The American Petroleum Institute Colorado.