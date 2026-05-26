Former state Senate candidate charged in Colorado Springs murder

Colorado Springs police arrested a former state Senate candidate for allegedly shooting and killing a man in the 1900 block of Calle Da Seville on Sunday, according to a news release by the department.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 3:45 p.m. and detained 64-year-old Timothy Arvidson. The victim, 43-year-old Robert Dougher, was later found dead at a convenience store in the 1000 block of 21st Street with “at least” one gunshot wound.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information can call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or remain anonymous on the crime stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867.

Arvidson had a lengthy history of criminal and civil cases before his 2024 run for office. From 1988 to 2022, Arvidson was a defendant in 30 separate civil and criminal cases, according to previous Gazette reporting.

“I’ve made mistakes in my past, I’ve owned them and own up to everything I have in my past. Everything in my past is 20 or 30 years ago,” Arvidson told The Gazette in 2024.

Arvidson’s arrest on Sunday appears to be his first since running for office, according to Colorado court records.

His most serious cases involve alleged driving under the influence, domestic violence and illegal use of marijuana, before it was legalized. In El Paso County in 1998, Arvidson was convicted after he pleaded guilty to driving while impaired and possession and sale of Schedule I and II drugs.

He told The Gazette he has never been convicted of driving under the influence because there was insufficient proof to pursue charges. Arvidson also said he and his wife are unaware of where the domestic violence charge stemmed from.

In the 2024 Senate District 2 Republican primary, he received approximately half as many votes as Sen. Lisa Frizell did. The Douglas County district represents Castle Rock and Parker.

He was endorsed by the Douglas County Republican Party, Douglas County Commissioner George Teal, the state Republican Party and a Castle Rock police commander.

Campaign finance records show Arvidson has continuously failed to file his report due on Sept. 30, 2024, according to a delinquency letter dated to his address on Monday.

The 72 delinquency letters sent by the Secretary of State’s Office since the due date inform Arvidson that he is required to pay a $50 penalty each day from Oct. 1, 2024, until the report is filed. Since the report had not been filed as of Monday, he owes over $30,000 in penalties for more than 600 days of delinquency.

The letters state Arvidson may apply for the penalties to be waived, but requests more than 30 days after the imposed penalty “may not be considered.”

Arvidson is set for his first appearance hearing in an El Paso County courtroom on June 11. Jail and court records did not indicate a bond had been set for him as of Tuesday evening.

Colorado Springs has had nine fewer homicides this year than at the same time last year.