All Coloradans should have a say at the Public Utilities Commission | GUEST COLUMN

By Emma Pinter

I have a sticky note in my kitchen that reminds me of Xcel Energy’s peak hours, when they charge higher rates for electricity. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., I avoid running the laundry or the dishwasher because energy is already the highest bill I pay for my family. I have to strategize — if I run the laundry after peak ends, will I remember to move it before bedtime? Or will I forget, and have to redo it in the morning? As a single parent, these small choices are always on my mind. And, ultimately, the options available to me are the result of the decisions made by a state agency: the Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

The PUC makes decisions every day that affect not just Coloradans’ energy bills, but also our health and climate. The PUC decides what kind of energy our electric grid uses, where energy infrastructure can be built, and how much our utilities can charge us for gas and electricity. Few Colorado state agencies touch people’s lives so directly, yet even experts can struggle to understand and participate in the PUC’s decision-making process. As the state legislature considers updating the PUC’s mandate this session, they must make the PUC more accessible to the people it affects — that is to say, all Coloradans.

As an Adams County commissioner, I know the value of democracy. Our commission gathers with the residents of Adams County regularly to hear about issues affecting them. They bring us vital information and new perspectives that improve our decision making.

In contrast to our experience as county commissioners, public comments are rarely considered evidence when the PUC makes its decisions. The commissioners may listen to these comments, but they cannot refer to them when they decide whether to approve a natural gas turbine or a solar farm. That shuts people out from influencing their own government.

The PUC and the utilities it regulates also use extremely dense language in difficult-to-find documentation of their proceedings. I’ve read documents where the author did not even bother to spell out an acronym on its first use, leaving us having to search out terms like GIP (Gas Infrastructure Plan) or NPA (Non-Pipeline Alternative). If you just did a double take, wondering what those terms mean, then you’re starting to understand how confusing it feels to dive in on a PUC proceeding. Though avoiding technical language can be impossible at times, democratic governments have to make an effort to help citizens understand the decisions that affect their lives.

Fortunately, we already have models for more accessible governance, and the state legislature can adopt them into PUC processes this year. Right now, the PUC is up for reauthorization, which means our lawmakers consider whether it’s doing its job, and how it can do better. Here are some of the possibilities: The PUC can provide notices of important proceedings using clear language that anyone can understand. Public comments can be explicitly considered by the commissioners, and they can be required to respond to public comments. PUC staff can carry out effective public outreach that builds partnerships with affected community members and compensates them for their time and expertise. These are just some of the opportunities that could give Coloradans more influence in the decisions that affect our energy bills, air quality and climate.

The PUC’s decision about Xcel Energy’s peak hours rates already affects my daily habits and my energy bill. Their decisions about our energy supply —whether it comes from the sun and wind or from climate-polluting fossil fuels — will affect my children and their children for decades. Colorado legislators should make sure the people who are affected can inform and influence the decisions of this agency that has such a significant effect on our lives.

Emma Pinter is an Adams County commissioner and board president for Colorado Communities for Climate Action.