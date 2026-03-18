Denver César Chávez march expected to be canceled after sexual misconduct allegations

Newly uncovered allegations that César Chávez, the farming labor leader, sexually assaulted minors decades ago are prompting cancellations of annual celebrations of his March 31 birthday, which is a federal holiday.

United Farm Workers, the union he and Dolores Huerta founded, said this week it will not take part in any César Chávez Day activities due to the “deeply troubling” abuse allegations. A New York Times investigation published Wednesday revealed Chavez, who died in 1993, groomed and assaulted girls for years who were connected to the movement. Huerta told the newspaper she was assaulted by Chavez in the 1960s.

Denver’s annual César Chávez march and celebration is expected to be canceled.

Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval confirmed to 9NEWS on Thursday that organizers for the César Chávez Peace and Justice Committee of Denver plan to cancel the annual event planned for April 11 this year.

Sandoval, whose district covers the area that includes César Chávez Park, located at West 41st Avenue and North Tennyson Street, said she also plans to meet with Mayor Mike Johnston’s office to discuss the process of renaming the park.

“Today is a devastating day for our Latino community,” Sandoval said.

The union said it doesn’t have direct reports or firsthand knowledge of the allegations.

“However, the allegations are serious enough that we feel compelled to take urgent steps to learn more and provide space for people who may have been victimized to find support and to share their stories if that is what they choose,” the statement said.

“I am telling my story because the New York Times has indicated that I was not the only one — there were others. Women are coming forward, sharing that they were sexually abused and assaulted by César when they were girls and teenagers,” Huerta said in a statement Wednesday morning. “The knowledge that he hurt young girls sickens me. My heart aches for everyone who suffered alone and in silence for years. There are no words strong enough to condemn those deplorable actions that he did. Chávez’ actions do not reflect the values of our community and our movement.”

“I have kept this secret long enough. My silence ends here,” she added.

Chávez was born in Yuma, Arizona, as a first-generation Mexican American.

After leaving the Community Service Organization in 1962, Chávez and Huerta helped found the National Farm Workers Association, which later merged with the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee to become the United Farm Workers.

United Farm Workers aims to empower migrant workers through nonviolent tactics to have livable wages and safe working conditions.

A strike by grape growers in Delano, California, that began in 1965 was a major victory. It lasted for five years.

“As a women-led organization that exists to empower communities, the allegations about abusive behavior by César Chávez go against everything that we stand for,” the union’s statement read in part. “These disturbing allegations involve inappropriate behavior by Cesar Chavez with young women and minors, they are shocking, indefensible and something we are taking seriously.”

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