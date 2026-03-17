Colorado, Democrat states oppose proposal to require EV chargers be made with 100% domestic components

Colorado has joined a coalition of about 20 states in opposing a federal proposal that would require electric vehicle chargers funded with federal dollars to be made with 100% domestic components.

The Federal Highway Administration is considering raising the domestic content requirement from the current 55% to up to 100%. The change would apply immediately to un-obligated federal funds for programs, including the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure initiative.

The mostly Democratic states are asking the administration to withdraw the proposal, arguing the current 55% framework better balances support for American jobs with the need to rapidly expand charging infrastructure nationwide.

In a news release, Attorney General Weiser said 100% domestic manufacturing requirement for EV chargers is “not realistic today.”

“Colorado strongly supports American manufacturing and American jobs, but we also need practical standards that allow states to build the charging infrastructure Congress funded,” said Weiser, who is running for governor. “This proposal would halt or delay projects across the country and slow progress toward a reliable national charging network.”

The coalition argued the jump to 100% is unattainable for manufacturers under current conditions, exceeds the agency’s authority, and would disrupt state projects that rely on the existing Buy America framework established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

According to the coalition’s formal comment letter to the Federal Highway Administration, Arizona cannot build 43 of 74 planned charging stations and could lose access to more than $45 million in federal NEVI funding. Oregon could see nearly half of its committed EV charging funds — about $42 million — affected by the new standard.

Industry reaction is mixed.

Delta Electronics, a manufacturer of power electronics and EV charging equipment, said the proposed standard is impossible in the short term.

“At best, Delta can only currently achieve 61% BABA compliance,” Delta Electronics said in its comment to the agency, citing challenges sourcing critical components, such as charging guns, human-machine interfaces and printed wiring boards domestically.

Lincoln Electric, a Cleveland-based manufacturer of welding equipment and industrial machinery, said it “strongly supports the FHWA’s proposal” to increase the threshold, arguing that domestic manufacturing capacity exists and that the change would strengthen American industry.

Nucor Corporation, one of the nation’s largest steel producers, urged the agency to require that all steel used in EV chargers be “melted and poured” in the United States.

The public comment period on the proposal closed March 16, 2026. The Federal Highway Administration will now review the comments before determining whether to continue the current waiver, modify the waiver to impose the 100% standard, or take another action. If the agency ultimately modifies the waiver, the new requirement would apply immediately to any un-obligated federal funds.