Colorado GOP chair Brita Horn says she’ll resign next month, points to ‘divide within our party’

Colorado Republican Party Chair Brita Horn said Thursday that she will resign her position next month following the GOP’s state assembly, citing what she described as an enduring divide” within the party “marked by vitriol and hostility.”

Horn’s announcement came just over a week after the Republicans’ state central committee voted overwhelmingly to approve a measure expressing “no-confidence” in her leadership.

An earlier central committee meeting organized by Horn’s critics approved an identical “no-confidence” resolution and demanded her resignation. The meeting, which Horn dismissed as “illegal” and lacking authority, also sought to restrict her spending authority and require that the party end litigation involving fellow Republicans.

Horn’s detractors told Colorado Politics last week that they had begun circulating a petition to recall her from office.

She’s the third state GOP officer to resign in the past year, following the departures of two of her vice chairs, last month and last summer, respectively, with both of the party’s former No. 2 officers saying they were unable to work with Horn.

“When we came into office last year, we faced a tremendous divide within our party despite the efforts of our silent majority, whose only wish was to do the hard work of electing Republicans,” Horn said in an email to state Republicans.

“Unfortunately, that divide has too often been marked by vitriol and hostility,” she continued. “Over the past year, we have endured threats of violence, blackmail attempts, and continued efforts to fracture our party further.”

Saying that she’s attempted to “set those issues aside” and focus on helping Republicans win elections, Horn added: “However, under the continued threat of further division, legal attacks, and escalation within our party, it has become clear that those intent on prolonging this conflict will not stop. We cannot allow this party to be weaponized against our efforts to elect more Republicans.”

Horn said she plans to resign on April 17, less than a week after the party wraps up the party’s state assembly, which is set to take place on April 11 in Pueblo.

Calling it imperative that the party conducts a “successful state assembly,” Horn said that operating without a chair and vice chair in the run-up to the all-day meeting would not be “conducive to ensuring this event is successful.”

Colorado Democrats and Republicans nominate statewide candidates for the June primary ballot at their respective state assemblies — this year, including candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and state treasurer. State Democrats have scheduled their state assembly for March 28, also in Pueblo.

Candidates can also qualify for the primary by submitting a sufficient number of petition signatures, which are due to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office next week.

Horn, a former Routt County treasurer and one-time candidate for state treasurer, won election to the party’s top office almost a year ago after winning election at the GOP’s biennial reorganization meeting. She took over from outgoing chair Dave Williams, a former state legislator and congressional candidate, who survived a months-long attempt by a group of critics, including Horn, to remove him from his position.

While she took office promising to unite a party she acknowledged was fractured, Horn soon ran into difficulty raising money. Her decision to seek legal fees from a rival group of Republicans involved in a protracted lawsuit stemming from efforts to force Williams from office also drew criticism from party members, who began organizing against her last fall.

A party spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the procedure for replacing Horn.