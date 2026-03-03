Colorado GOP chair Brita Horn loses ‘no-confidence’ vote, vows to refocus on ‘mending that divide’

The Colorado Republican Party’s state central committee approved a resolution expressing “no confidence” in state chair Brita Horn in a landslide late Monday night near the end of an online meeting marked by rancor and confusion.

Almost 80% of the state GOP’s governing body voted for the symbolic measure at a meeting Horn called in response to a petition circulated last fall by her critics.

Horn told Colorado Politics on Tuesday that she has “thus far been unsuccessful” in uniting a party she said “remains deeply divided,” but vowed to press on.

“While there are certainly members of our State Central Committee who do not share the goal of unity, I believe the majority of them do,” Horn said in a written statement. “As the leader of this organization, it falls on me to refocus this organization on mending that divide.”

The “no-confidence” resolution passed with 241 votes in favor and 63 opposed. Horn didn’t address the meeting after Republican National Committee member Christy Fidura, who took over as chair while the resolution was considered, announced the results.

The state GOP’s roughly 500-member central committee is made up of county party officers, elected Republicans and bonus members from larger counties, allocated based on the party’s share of the vote in recent top-ticket elections.

While 341 committee members participated in Monday’s meeting, the number of Republicans who remained on the call had dwindled by the time the “no-confidence” vote was held, nearly two hours after the meeting was scheduled to convene.

Horn announced during the meeting that the committee wouldn’t be voting on two other resolutions on the agenda — one to freeze her spending authority and another directing her to halt all legal activity associated with a longstanding lawsuit involving other Republicans. She said she’d determined that the central committee lacked authority over the budget and noted that the lawsuit targeted by the other resolution was dismissed last month by a judge.

Central committee members approved all three resolutions last month at a competing meeting organized by Horn’s fellow state party officers despite Horn’s insistence that they didn’t have the authority to call that meeting.

Meanwhile, a group of Republicans circulating a new petition to force a meeting to remove Horn from office told Colorado Politics that they’ve gotten the required number of signatures but plan to “keep collecting names” following Monday’s vote.

“The petition to remove Brita Horn reached the necessary threshold to trigger another meeting, and in light of the devastating 80% vote of no confidence against her, the petitioners are gathering more names to send a clear statement that her failed time is up,” said Raymond Garcia, a central committee member from El Paso County, in a text message.

Under the Colorado GOP’s bylaws, it takes 60% of the central committee’s membership to recall a state party officer, meaning about 300 votes at the committee’s current population.

Garcia, who organized the petition that led to Monday’s meeting, said he’s confident that Horn’s critics can bring on board enough Republicans in addition to the ones who registered their lack of confidence in the chair’s leadership.

“We will get the extra 60 votes needed to remove her one way or another, so for the good of the Party, Brita Horn should do the honorable thing and resign immediately,” Garcia said.

Following Monday’s vote, a series of Republicans assailed Horn’s performance in the office she assumed last April before the meeting adjourned, with several pointing to the evening’s proceedings as an example. None of Horn’s supporters spoke on her behalf.

Former El Paso County GOP chair Vickie Tonkins, a bonus member from the county, said she was concerned that the meeting she was participating in hadn’t been conducted in accordance with party rules.

“And that is why we got the vote of the no confidence, because we just cannot seem to pull it together enough just to have a meeting,” she said. “I don’t understand why we cannot get things done properly. Please, we’ve got to get this together, folks, this is going to be really bad for us if we don’t get this together.”

Weston Imer, a bonus member Jefferson County, argued that Horn had erred by ruling that the resolution to restrict her spending authority was out of order.

“The (Colorado Republican Committee) bylaws clearly state that the central committee has the ultimate authority over all of the other governing bodies of this organization, and we had every right to suspend the budget that the chairwoman put forward,” he said. “But instead, we were not recognized, we were not heard, and here we are.”