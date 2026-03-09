NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Colorado joins multi-state call to keep ICE away from polling locations

By 03/09/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Voters drop their ballots at a polling location in Denver on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Tom Hellauer/Denver Gazette)

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday that the state has formally requested written confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security that ICE agents will not be stationed at polling locations during the 2026 election cycle, according to a news release.

The letter comes a week after Kristi Noem, the former Secretary of Homeland Security, said, “There are no plans to have ICE officers at our polling locations.’

Noem has since been fired by President Donald Trump, who nominated Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace her. Noem was fired not long after testifying before Congress regarding tactics used over the last year to crack down on immigrants living in the United States illegally.

Griswold joined eight other states in calling on Mullin to confirm in writing that ICE will have no presence at polling locations. Colorado has a primary election in June, followed by the November general election.

The letter to Mullin states, “We have heard concerns from many of our constituents about potential voter intimidation that would arise from an armed law enforcement presence at polling locations.”

Griswold, who is running for Attorney General, contends that the Trump administration has used ICE to “terrorize and intimidate Americans.”

The eight other states that joined Colorado in signing the letter are Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington.

Avatar photo
Jacob Mauk

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado prostitution decriminalization bill shelved after sponsor says it lacks votes

A bill that would have decriminalized prostitution in Colorado will not move forward this year after its sponsor said it lacks the votes to pass its first committee. Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, a Pueblo Democrat, said he will ask to postpone Senate Bill 97 until after the legislative session ends, rather than advance it to a […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado Supreme Court blocks ballot initiative defining 'fees'

The Colorado Supreme Court blocked a proposed ballot initiative on Monday that would have required voter approval for new fees above a certain threshold, while also enshrining a definition of “fee” into the state constitution for the first time. Chief Justice Monica M. Márquez wrote in the March 9 opinion that a ballot measure could […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests