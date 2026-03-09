Colorado joins multi-state call to keep ICE away from polling locations

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday that the state has formally requested written confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security that ICE agents will not be stationed at polling locations during the 2026 election cycle, according to a news release.

The letter comes a week after Kristi Noem, the former Secretary of Homeland Security, said, “There are no plans to have ICE officers at our polling locations.’

Noem has since been fired by President Donald Trump, who nominated Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace her. Noem was fired not long after testifying before Congress regarding tactics used over the last year to crack down on immigrants living in the United States illegally.

Griswold joined eight other states in calling on Mullin to confirm in writing that ICE will have no presence at polling locations. Colorado has a primary election in June, followed by the November general election.

The letter to Mullin states, “We have heard concerns from many of our constituents about potential voter intimidation that would arise from an armed law enforcement presence at polling locations.”

Griswold, who is running for Attorney General, contends that the Trump administration has used ICE to “terrorize and intimidate Americans.”

The eight other states that joined Colorado in signing the letter are Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington.