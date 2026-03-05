Colorado’s outdoor economy slowing down

The post-pandemic boom in the outdoor recreation world appears to have slowed, according to new federal data.



The industry is still growing nationwide, but it’s been slower than in past years. The trend is evident in Colorado, as well, though a new report shows the state went from outperforming the nation to falling behind.

Colorado’s outdoor industry modestly grew by 3.6% in 2024 and contributed nearly $18 billion to the state’s economy, according to federal data released Wednesday from the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Colorado was below the national average of 4% and slipped in rankings from 12th to 32nd in terms of growth, the report said.

But it’s still one of the biggest outdoor economies in the nation at 10th place, and the largest in winter activities, by far.

A snowboarder rides through Chute 1, a double black on the top of Steamboat. (Christian Murdock/The Denver Gazette)

Employment also took a hit as the number of jobs fell in the state by 0.1%, the report said.

Nationwide, the outdoor economy saw employment grow by 1.1%.

The report doesn’t capture data from 2025, which is set to be released in the fall, or the state’s record-low snowpack affecting ski resorts and mountain economies this year — though early signs show businesses tied to outdoor recreation are worried.

The national outdoor recreation industry grew really fast after the pandemic to become a $1 trillion economy. In 2024, the industry generated $1.3 trillion when it grew by 4%.

‘MARGINS ARE TIGHT’

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, a D.C.-based lobbying group for the industry, said this new data shows the industry is still growing but increasingly facing several headwinds such as inflation, interest rates, business uncertainty and changing consumer behaviors following the pandemic recovery.

“The industry has absorbed inflation as long as it can; margins are tight,” the organization said.

People hike up Emerald Lake trail in Rocky Mountain National Park on the first day of the government shutdown on Oct. 1, 2025. (Kyla Pearce/Denver Gazette)

Jess Turner, president of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, said in a news release that growth has slowed and the industry needs action in 2026 to reduce supply chain friction and increase investments in public lands.

“Americans continue to get outside in record numbers, yet purchasing has slowed,” Turner said, adding that public lands need more investment as “smart investments now will compound returns for decades to come.”

While Colorado outpaced the nation in past years, 2024’s data revealed the state fell behind in GDP and employment growth.

The outdoor recreation economy made up about 3.3% of Colorado’s economy.

Colorado’s winter recreation — such as skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling and more — led the nation and generated nearly $1.6 billion in 2024. California generated $730.5 million with its snow economy and Utah spurred nearly $600 million.

“Outdoor recreation is one of the cornerstones of Colorado’s economy and culture,” said Conor Hall, director of Colorado’s Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry, in a news release.

“The latest data is a clear reminder that protecting access to the outdoors and investing in responsible recreation is critical to keeping Colorado’s outdoor economy strong,” he added.

The Colorado Tourism Office said there are many things Colorado is doing to support the outdoor and tourism industries through the challenging dry year.

The CTO continues to promote Colorado as a world-class destination across the country and around the globe, consistently delivering highly effective marketing campaigns, according to a spokesperson.