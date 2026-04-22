Colorado Aeronautical Board greenlights millions in airport funding

Many of Colorado’s public-use airports can now begin or complete key projects that enhance aviation safety and support the state’s transition to cleaner aviation fuels.

Last week, the Colorado Aeronautical Board approved $7.3 million in grants from the Colorado Aviation Discretionary Grant Program. This state-funded program funnels aviation fuel tax revenue back to Colorado airports to support safety, maintenance and development projects.

Two airports were awarded $639,000 to support the transition to unleaded aviation fuel to help reduce lead emissions from aircraft that use leaded (100LL) avgas, according to the Colorado Division of Aeronautics.

Boulder Municipal Airport: $63,000 of state funds for unleaded fuel price subsidies.

Fremont County Airport: $576,000 of state funding for unleaded fuel infrastructure.

So far in 2026, the division has authorized a total of $973,800 to reduce lead impacts on communities in alignment with Colorado House Bill 24-1235.

“This funding, particularly over $600,000 to help two airports transition to unleaded aviation fuel, will protect Colorado’s clean air by reducing lead emissions at our airports,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “By preserving and investing in our airports, we can ensure Coloradans and visitors can get where they need to go, while also protecting our clean air and reducing pollution.”

Broomfield’s Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport was awarded $450,000 for pavement maintenance on the airport’s primary taxiway.

Other grant award winners include Denver International Airport, which will receive $500,000 in state and local aviation funding to replace waste and recycling receptacles.

Centennial Airport in Englewood will receive $1.7 million for airfield maintenance equipment and for the design and engineering of a new outdoor community observation area.

Two years ago, Centennial Airport received a $300,000 grant to support a price subsidy program aimed at encouraging the use of unleaded fuel in piston-powered aircraft.

The airport was the first in the state to offer unleaded aviation fuel, starting in May of 2023.

Requests for comment from Centennial Airport were not returned by press time.

A 2025 study conducted by the Division of Aeronautics assessed the annual economic impact of 66 public-use airports in Colorado, measuring their contributions in terms of employment, payroll, value added, and total business revenue.

“The findings revealed that the airports collectively generate $68.9 billion in annual business revenue, support 348,500 jobs with a total payroll of $23.5 billion, and contribute $40.3 billion in value added,” according to the 2025 report. “While employment levels remained relatively steady, the study highlighted a significant 42% increase in annual business revenue associated with Colorado airports from 2020 to 2025.”

By combining state, local, and federal contributions, the Division of Aeronautics has supported a total investment of $200,952,044 into the state’s airport system this year.

“These investments help ensure that Colorado’s airport system is safe, efficient and able to sustain the $68.9 billion annual economic impact this system enables,” said director David Ulane.