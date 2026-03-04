Colorado’s public lands are not for sale | OPINION

By Jonathan Houck

Our state is defined by its public land. It shapes our communities, our economy and our Colorado way of life. Just driving through Gunnison County, where I have lived for more than 30 years, sometimes I can’t help but stop in awe at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, the rolling sage hills surrounding Gunnison or marvel at the high alpine peaks that ring Crested Butte. It’s undeniable that these are special, precious and rare places that require dedicated, careful stewardship.

Steve Pearce, the now two-time nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) which manages more than 8.3 million acres in Colorado alone, most on the Western Slope, would certainly not be described as a careful steward. He just faced the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and that hearing made clear he is not fit for the job. One look at his resume would be enough for most Coloradans on the Western Slope to see he doesn’t come close to meeting the mark.

That’s because Steve Pearce has been very clear about his stance on public lands, and in fact since his time in Congress, he has worked diligently to eliminate them. He has consistently sponsored or supported legislation to sell off millions of acres of land, sometimes even for below-market rates. He has also tried to eliminate the Antiquities Act — the very measure championed by Teddy Roosevelt more than a century ago to allow us to protect some of the nation’s most treasured and iconic landscapes including Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in my county and Camp Hale Continental Divide National Monument, created to honor the 10th Mountain Division who served our country in World War II, as well as Browns Canyon National Monument just over the divide from Gunnison in Chaffee County.

Pearce even came to Colorado in 2012 and bluntly told an audience he wanted to “reverse the trend of public ownership of lands,” and ignored local communities when he called for the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument to be shrunk by 80%. It’s also no secret he has longtime financial ties to oil and gas.

Luckily Colorado has elected two U.S senators who advocate for protecting our public lands, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper — who crucially sits on the Senate committee who just heard testimony from Pearce that shows he is woefully unsuited for this job. Pearce dodged questions from Sen. Hickenlooper and other committee members pressing for an answer if he still believes we should dispose of our public land. He only said a decision would be made above his pay grade, or current federal law did not allow it. He did not disavow the idea he has long advocated for: large-scale liquidation of our public land. Sen. Hickenlooper’s pledge to not vote for Pearce based on his record shows sound decision making that will not be swayed by a Trump appointee who does not tell the truth at their hearing. We should commend Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper for standing firm to vote no on Pearce based on his record not his current disavowals. Hopefully, the full Senate will follow their lead.

Putting someone who doesn’t believe in public lands in charge of managing them is worse than the fox guarding the henhouse; Pearce would bulldoze the coop and sell the land under it for pennies on the dollar. Despite the Senate failing to vote to confirm him at the beginning of the year, Trump has officially nominated Pearce for a second time. Now we need Coloradans from every corner of our state to join together and urge the U.S. Senate to reject him for good.

It’s also important to remember for our state and many others across the west, protecting our parks and outdoor spaces is vital to our economy. Our world-class recreation tourism powers the state to the tune of $65.8 billion annually. Like so many other counties on the Western Slope year after year, Gunnison County’s economy is sustained in large part by the families, skiers, mountain bikers, hikers, climbers and motorized users who come to enjoy the great outdoors. Ranching on public land helps sustain our food supply and keep our county full of undeveloped meadows that protect wildlife.

The reality is, reducing our public land acreage will undoubtedly harm rural Colorado communities the most. Seventy-eight percent of Gunnison County is federal land, and the BLM manages more than 355,000 acres of public land in our county alone. Massive budget cuts and historic levels of layoffs at the federal level, compounded by the longest shutdown in government history, have already seriously affected the state and hit the tourism industry hard.

Falling in love with the western U.S. was one of the best things that ever happened to me. When I moved to Colorado and quickly found my home in Gunnison County, I knew I never wanted to leave. I’m proud to live, work and raise a family here. I’m proud to serve as county commissioner, to give back to the community that has given me so much.

That’s why I am calling on all Coloradans and Americans to stand with Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet to say with one voice that our public lands are not for sale and Steve Pearce cannot be confirmed.

Jonathan Houck serves as a Gunnison County commissioner.