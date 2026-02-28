Colorado Reps. Jason Crow, Gabe Evans clash over Trump’s Iran military operation

Colorado’s congressional delegation split sharply along party lines Saturday after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, triggering fresh debate in America over presidential war powers.

Republicans, notably U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans, called the strikes a necessary move to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional aggression. Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Jason Crow and U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, condemned the action as unauthorized and warned it risks drawing America into a prolonged conflict.

Trump announced early Saturday morning that the United States military had begun “Operation Epic Fury” after multiple explosions were reported around Iran.

Crow condemned the operation.

“Trump is plunging us into another war in the Middle East,” said Crow. “He’s learned nothing from decades of failed conflicts. It’s a war of choice with no clear end game, no authorization from Congress, and little support from Americans.”

Evans, a veteran like Crow, countered that the action is necessary.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has terrorized its own people and supported terrorist groups that killed Americans and our allies,” Evans said in a statement. “Repeated efforts from the U.S. to negotiate in good faith and halt the expansion of Iran’s nuclear weapons program were met with deception and defiance, as the radical regime rejected every opportunity for peace.

Evans stressed that the operations are a “necessary step to eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapon capabilities, eliminate imminent threats to the United States and our allies, and defend our core national security interests.”

In an eight-minute speech following the start of the military action, Trump spoke to the American people in a televised speech.

“Iran is the world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terror, and just recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens on the street as they protested,” he said. “It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon.”

He added, “I’ll say it again, they can never have a nuclear weapon. That is why in Operation Midnight Hammer last June, we obliterated the regime’s nuclear program at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. After that attack, we warned them never to resume their malicious pursuit of nuclear weapons, and we sought repeatedly to make a deal. We tried. They wanted to do it. They didn’t want to do it. Again, they wanted to do it. They didn’t want to do it. They didn’t know what was happening. They just wanted to practice evil. But Iran refused, just as it has for decades and decades.”

Via X, Hickenlooper said, “By failing to consult Congress, he operates without an articulated goal, strategy, or endgame. This unilateral action ignores most Americans’ desire to avoid endless foreign wars.”

Hickenlooper suggested that Trump’s sending American troops into battle is a tactic to distract from the hotly debated immigration operations and the Epstein files at home.

Crow said Congress should” return to Washington immediately to vote on the War Powers Resolution and ensure the safety of our servicemembers.”

In a statement via X, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette also called the Trump administration’s decision “illegal.”

“During his State of the Union address earlier this week, President Trump made no attempt to explain why he felt military action was necessary at this time. This is why Congressional authorization is urgently needed,” she said.

For weeks, Trump has warned of growing tensions as negotiations with Iran have seen little to no success.

According to news reports, Secretary of State Marco Rubio notified the so-called Gang of 8 on Friday about upcoming combat operations. The Gang of 8 comprises leaders from both parties in the Senate and the House of Representatives, and the chairs and ranking minority members of the Senate and House intelligence committees.

While most Democrats criticized the attacks on Iran, Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, commended Trump on X.

“President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region,” Fetterman said on X. “God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel.”

With combat operations expected to last days or longer, Trump said there is a possibility of military casualties for both the United States and Israel.

The Associated Press and Washington Examiner contributed to this report. This is a developing story.