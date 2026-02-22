New Mexico launches ‘truth commission’ investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch | OUT WEST ROUNDUP

NEW MEXICO

State investigates Epstein’s ranch

SANTA FE — State legislators in New Mexico launched an investigation on Feb. 17 into past activity at a secluded desert ranch where financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein once entertained guests and whether local authorities looked the other way.

A bipartisan, four-member panel of state House is investigating allegations that the ranch may have facilitated sexual abuse and sex trafficking. New Mexico lawmakers also say they want to know why Epstein was not registered as a sex offender after pleading guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl and whether there was corruption among public officials.

Democratic state Rep. Marianna Anaya of Albuquerque, a member of the commission, urged people during a Feb. 17 news conference to come forward with information about any abuse at the ranch linked to Epstein and other people who may have it possible.

Epstein purchased the sprawling Zorro Ranch in New Mexico in 1993 from former Democratic Gov. Bruce King and built a 26,700-square-foot hilltop mansion with a private runway.

The property was sold by Epstein’s estate in 2023 — with proceeds going toward creditors — to the family of Don Huffines, a Republican candidate in Texas for election to the office of state comptroller. In a social media post on X, Huffines said any request by law enforcement for access would be met with immediate and full cooperation.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial in 2019 on charges that he sexually abused and trafficked dozens of underage girls.

Truth commission chairwoman and state Rep. Andrea Romero of Santa Fe has said that several survivors of Epstein’s abuse have signaled that sex trafficking activity extended to the ranch, which is about 35 miles south of Santa Fe.

Commission members also include retired FBI agent and Republican state Rep. William Hall of Aztec and former district attorney and Rep. Andrea Reeb of Clovis. State House legislators who were present voted unanimously on Monday to create the commission with subpoena power and a budget of over $2 million.

MONTANA

Sanctuary city ban violation probed

Montana’s Republican attorney general said on Feb. 11 that he’s investigating the city of Helena for potential violations of the state’s sanctuary city ban, after city officials passed a resolution discouraging cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The investigation comes amid heightened tensions nationally over President Donald Trump’s aggressive enforcement of immigration laws, which has sparked protests in many cities. Trump has said he intends to cut off federal funding for states home to “sanctuary cities” that resist his immigration policies.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said Helena faces a fine of up to $10,000 for every five days it’s found to be in violation of a 2021 state law that compels local authorities to cooperate with federal immigration agents.

The resolution in Helena states city officials shall not disclose to outside agencies “any sensitive information,” such as a person’s immigration status or national origin.

Helena officials said they had not received official notice of the investigation but were aware of Knudsen’s announcement. The resolution in dispute was approved last month following “careful consideration of applicable local, state and federal law,” the city said in a statement.

Knudsen was flanked at the announcement by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who said federal agents had been put in “difficult situations” that resulted in people being killed, an apparent reference to the shooting deaths of protesters Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal immigration officers in Minnesota

ARIZONA

GOP gubernatorial field narrows

PHOENIX — Housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson has suspended her campaign for Arizona governor, saying on Feb. 12 she doesn’t want a divisive GOP primary that weakens conservative causes.

The exit of the President Donald Trump-endorsed candidate and businesswoman narrows the Republican field hoping to advance to the general election in the battleground state to two: U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, who also was endorsed by Trump and the conservative youth group Turning Point USA, and U.S. Rep. David Schweikert.

In a statement, Taylor Robson said a divisive Republican primary “drains resources and turns into months of intraparty attacks.” The stakes are high for the 2026 midterms, she said, and she does not want to contribute to the party’s fractures.

In a post on X, Biggs thanked Taylor Robson for a “well-run” campaign. He said her experience as a businesswoman brought valuable perspective to the race. Schweikert said Taylor Robson cares deeply about Arizona and the Republican Party.

Taylor Robson sought the governor’s job in 2022 but lost the GOP primary that year to Kari Lake — who went on to lose the general election to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

In reaction to Taylor Robson’s announcement, Hobbs’ reelection campaign said Taylor Robson saw the writing on the wall in what had become a “chaotic” Republican primary contest.

Taylor Robson generally had been the pick of business-aligned conservatives, though she leaned hard on Trump’s backing this go-around. A #MAGA sits in her X profile and among the top issues cited in her “Arizona First” agenda were ending “woke indoctrination” in schools and keeping the border secure.

WYOMING

Lawmakers advance school upgrades

CHEYENNE — Some of Wyoming’s K-12 schools may soon get a major upgrade.

The House Appropriations Committee has advanced a bill to allocate $390 million to the School Facilities Commission and the State Construction Department for school construction and maintenance during the 2027-28 biennium.

Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, who sits on the Select Committee on School Facilities, told the House Appropriations Committee that the bill includes a $2 million appropriation for school safety and security projects, like the design of security vestibules and vehicle barricades.

According to Del McOmie, director of the Wyoming State Construction Department, if the bill passes, there will be around $960 million worth of active construction, design and other school facilities projects happening around the state.

School project planning begins at the agency and district level, rising all the way to the School Facilities Commission.

Landen told the representatives that a recent delegation from the state of Utah visited Wyoming to “emulate what we do in School Facilities.”

On Feb. 10, the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 3-2 against a Senate bill which would have allocated $31.9 million in additional funding to change allowable school square footage maintenance calculations to 135%, not the current 115% rate.