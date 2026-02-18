Three local nonprofits awarded grants in nationwide award cycle | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

MJ CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

Phoenix, AZ

News: Dress for Success Denver, Global MindEd and We Don’t Waste are among the nonprofits receiving grants from the MJ Charitable Foundation in its current grant cycle.

Dress for Success Denver received $25,000, We Don’t Waste was awarded $15,000 and Global MindEd was given $5,000.

Other recipients are located in Indianapolis, Phoenix and Nashville.

“This year represents a milestone for the MJ Foundation as we awarded our highest level of grant funding since the program began over three years ago,” said Britini Shrout, the foundation’s executive director. The grants, she added, “Reflect the MJ Foundation’s deepening commitment to community impact, and we are eager to see how this support will elevate their missions and strengthen our communities.”

The grant process, Shrout explained, is by invitation, and each invited nonprofit is an organization where MJ associates choose to volunteer their time. Over 50 nonprofits were considered in this grant cycle, the largest applicant pool to date.

Dress for Success Denver is an affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide, the leading resource for advancing women in the workplace. Its clients receive workplace attire and participate in various career development programs that help them succeed.

Global MindEd is dedicated to closing the equity gap by creating a capable and diverse talent pipeline with programs, content and courses for students from the least resourced backgrounds. The students are connected to role models and mentors, internships and other experiences that make them employment worthy, promotion ready and financially fit to navigate a competitive world.

We Don’t Waste’s $15,000 award came from the MJ Companies’ Month of Giving Campaign, where funds and focus go to the firm’s 2025-2027 Charities of Choice.

The Month of Giving Campaign, said Shrout, “Is designed to meet our associates where they are during the holiday season and provide a variety of opportunities to give back. From service activities to donation drives to Triple Match Day, there is an opportunity for everyone to give back in the most meaningful way.”

About the organization: The MJ Charitable Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the MJ Companies and aims to give back to the communities in which MJ associates live and work. The foundation supports local organizations that focus on overcoming poverty, advancing education, fostering diversity and embracing humanity by offering grants, conducting donation drives, and engaging in hands-on experiences.

Website: themjcos.com

