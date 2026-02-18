National redistricting fight reaches Colorado with ballot measures targeting GOP-held congressional districts

A Democratic-aligned group backed by the House Majority PAC filed four versions of a 2026 ballot measure Tuesday that would temporarily suspend Colorado’s independent congressional redistricting commission and redraw the state’s map in an effort to flip three Republican-held U.S. House seats in 2028.

Coloradans for a Level Playing Field hopes to counter some of the redistricting efforts that Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, are attempting in other states that would take away Democratic House seats and fill them with Republicans.

The U.S. House currently stands at 218 Republicans and 214 Democrats, with three vacancies. Traditionally, the president’s political party loses seats in the elections following the presidential win. The website 270towin forecasts 210 seats for Democrats, 206 for Republicans, and 19 toss-ups for 2026, based on consensus forecasts.

California, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas have already adopted new maps for the 2026 election, with California’s map favoring Democrats and the other states’ maps favoring Republicans.

Florida is expected to hold a special session in April to shift more of its Democratic seats to Republicans.

Virginia and Maryland have begun redistricting efforts to favor Democratic candidates.

In a statement on Wednesday, spokesman Curtis Hubbard said, “No one wanted to have to take this action — independent redistricting is the ideal. But with Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans actively working to rig Congressional elections, resulting in the potential gain of up to 27 seats in Congress, Colorado must join other states in countering this unprecedented power grab.”

The Republican seats being targeted by the ballot measures are in Colorado’s 3rd, 5th and 8th Congressional districts. The 8th is already considered one of the most competitive districts in the country.

According to the group, the four versions are:

(Version 1) A single statutory initiative moving the Congressional redistricting commission from the state constitution to statute; approving a map for the 2028 and 2030 elections; and reverting to an independent commission after the 2030 Census. Needs 50% to pass;

(Versions 2 and 3) A statutory initiative moving the Congressional redistricting commission from the state constitution to statute; paired with a second statutory initiative approving a map for the 2028 and 2030 elections; and reverting to an independent commission after the 2030 Census. Both would need to pass (50% support) for either to take effect.

(Version 4) A single amendment to the state constitution to suspend the Congressional redistricting commission for 2028 and 2030; putting a map in statute to be used in 2028 and 2030 elections; and reverting to the independent commission after the 2030 Census. Needs 55% to pass.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the group is backed by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, and Colorado’s effort is likely to be funded by the House Majority PAC, which supports Democratic congressional races.

OpenSecrets reported the PAC spent $256 million in the 2024 election cycle.

A review and comment hearing with the General Assembly’s nonpartisan Legislative Council staff is scheduled for March 3.