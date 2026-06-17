Hickenlooper raises $900K since April, heads into primary with almost $3 million on hand

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper raised just over $900,000 for his reelection bid in the 10-week pre-primary reporting period, the Colorado Democrat’s campaign said Wednesday.

The campaign finished the period with almost $3 million in the bank, with more than 80% of the donations in the period for $25 or less, his campaign said. The new numbers bring his total fundraising for the cycle to nearly $10 million.

The first-term lawmaker is facing a primary challenge from state Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver. State Sen. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park, is the Republican nominee for the seat, which hasn’t been pegged as competitive in November by either political party.

Voters started receiving primary ballots last week. They’re due back to county clerks by June 30.

Candidates for congressional offices in Colorado are required to file pre-primary campaign finance reports covering the period from April 1 to June 10 with the Federal Election Commission by midnight Thursday. They’ll report their quarterly totals, covering totals through the rest of June, next month.

With the pre-primary Hickenlooper’s campaign was on track to top $1 million for the quarter, his campaign said, making him the only Colorado candidate to do so in every quarter since the beginning of 2025.

Through the most recent filing deadline in April, neither Gonzales nor Baisley had cleared $1 million in total fundraising. Their campaigns didn’t respond to inquiries about their pre-primary fundraising totals.

Hickenlooper, a former two-term governor, has been spending heavily since the beginning of the month on broadcast, cable and digital advertising. On Tuesday, his campaign released his fourth TV ad, which describes his opposition to President Donald Trump’s health care, public lands and immigration policies.

In a statement released with his fundraising totals, Hickenlooper took aim at the Republican administration.

“Donald Trump has continued to shell out billions for bombs, ballrooms, and his Epstein class buddies,” Hickenlooper said. “Coloradans deserve better. They deserve health care, affordable housing, and lower prices. We’re proud to harness the support of Coloradans who are fired up to fight and stop this president and his cruel agenda.”