Colorado state Senate: Meet the primary election candidates

Colorado’s June 30 primary will feature a slate of state Senate contests, with several incumbents stepping aside and competitive fields emerging in both parties.

These are some of the races to watch as voters begin to submit ballots.

Senate District 3: Pueblo

Currently represented by Sen. Nick Hinrichsen (D), who chose not to run for a second term. This could be one of the most competitive races for the general election.

Voter registration (active voters), as of May 2026

Democratic: 34,109

Republicans: 26,438

Unaffiliated: 52,516

Primary candidates (D):

Taylor Voss, director of philanthropy for Sangre de Cristo Community Care, is a fourth-generation Pueblan and a former school board member.

Aaron Gutierrez, an attorney and brain cancer survivor, is a fourth-generation Pueblan.

Fundraising: Gutierrez has raised about $40,000 in cash and non-monetary contributions, all from individuals. He has about $13,000 left as of the reporting period ending on June 24. Notably, Gutierrez has not accepted a single contribution from any political organization, lawmaker, or lawmaker leadership PAC, although he has been endorsed by Rep. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver.

Voss has raised almost $47,000, with just under $24,000 left as of the reporting period ending June 10. He received more than $5,300 from the state Democratic Party and $3,100 from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, as well as donations from the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and Colorado Credit Union. He has been endorsed or received contributions from former state Sen. Bill Thiebaut, Angela Giron and Abel Tapia.

Senate District 9: northern Colorado Springs

Currently represented by Sen. Lynda Zamora Wilson (R).

Zamora Wilson was chosen by a vacancy committee in June 2025 to replace Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, defeating former state Rep. Terri Carver. The winner is likely to take the seat in this district in the November election.

Voter registration (active voters)

Democratic: 19,361

Republicans: 34,285

Unaffiliated: 67,383

This race is a rematch between Zamora Wilson and Carver.

Primary candidates: (R)

Lynda Zamora Wilson: 25-year Air Force veteran, holds multiple degrees, including a doctoral degree in economics, from the University of California and California State University. Has taught economics at the Air Force Academy.

Terri Carver: a former state representative who served four terms in the House, Carver is an Air Force veteran with 29 years of service, including as a Judge Advocate General.

Fundraising/endorsements: Carver has a commanding lead in fundraising, raising more than $97,000 in cash and non-monetary contributions. She’s also loaned her campaign $26,000. She has more than $51,000 on hand as of June 10. Her largest contributions have come from the Colorado Apartment Association ($6,200), a Realtor small donor ($5,000), and COPIC ($4,000).

Carver has been endorsed by Lundeen, former representatives Rose Pugliese and Lois Landgraf, and current Reps. Ava Flanell, Mary Bradfield and Rebecca Keltie.

Zamora Wilson: has raised more than $53,000 in cash and non-monetary contributions, with about $13,000 in loans, most of which has been repaid. She has more than $17,000 on hand through the reporting period ending on June 10. Her largest contribution of $3,100 came from the apartment association of metro Denver.

Zamora Wilson has been endorsed by Reps. Scott Bottoms and Ken DeGraaf, former state Rep. Dave Schultheis and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

Senate District 21: Adams County and a small portion of Arapahoe County

Currently represented by Sen. Adrienne Benavidez (D), chosen by a vacancy committee in February to replace President Pro Tempore Dafna Michaelson Jenet.

The winner is likely to win the general election in November.

Voter registration:

Democratic: 29,169

Republican: 18,657

Unaffiliated: 54,220

As of the 2020 redistricting, SD 21 was 49.2% Hispanic or Latino.

Primary candidates: (D)

Adrienne Benavidez: served three terms in the Colorado House before resigning her seat in December 2022, after winning her fourth term in office. She resigned after losing the contest for House Speaker. She previously served as Speaker Pro Tempore. She is an attorney, previously the executive director of the Denver Department of General Services, and before that director of the Colorado Division of Finance and Procurement.

Alex Ryckman: a teacher in the Mapleton school district and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Fundraising/endorsements: Benavidez has raised about $18,000 in cash and non-monetary contributions, and has loaned her campaign $2,000. She has about $4,000 on hand as of June 10. Her largest contribution of $3,100 came from AFSCME, as well as contributions from leadership PACs run by Sens. Judy Amabile, Matt Ball, Lindsey Daugherty, Tony Exum, Sr. and Dylan Roberts, and Rep. Junie Joseph. She also received a $450 contribution from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.

She doesn’t have a website, and her endorsements are unknown.

Ryckman has raised just over $7,000 and loaned his campaign another $1,163. He has $3,475 on hand as of June 10. His largest contribution is from the Colorado Education Association ($2,000). They have also endorsed him. Ryckman has also been endorsed by Rep. Lori Goldstein.

Senate District 27, Arapahoe County, including Centennial and south Aurora, and small portion of Douglas County

Currently represented by Sen. Tom Sullivan (D), who is running for his second term

Voter registration

Democratic: 29,525

Republican: 26,383

Unaffiliated: 62,225

Primary challengers (R)

Danielle Lammon, former insurance broker, founder & CEO of the Aurora Fire Foundation, which supports first responders and strengthens public safety, and founder of the Buddy Publishing Foundation, which promotes literacy programs. She holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Darryl Gibbs, trucking business owner, C-130 Crew Chief in the Air Force Reserves for nearly two decades, former Denver police officer

Fundraising/endorsements

Lammon has raised $26,600 and loaned her campaign another $10,000. She has $4,400 on hand as of June 10. Her largest donation of $6,200 came from the Colorado State Shooting Association. She has also received donations from the leadership PAC for Sen. Lisa Frizell and contributions from Sen. Larry Liston and former Aurora City Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky. She does not list any endorsements on her website.

Gibbs has raised $876 from six individual donors and has $701 on hand as of June 10. He does not list any endorsements on his website.

Senate District 34: west Denver, from Mississippi to the Adams/Denver county borders

Currently represented by Sen. Julie Gonzales (D), who is term-limited. The winner is likely to take the seat in the November general election. The district is 38.8% Hispanic or Latino, based on 2020 redistricting statistics.

Voter registration

Democratic: 43,634

Republican: 7,864

Unaffiliated: 58,084

Primary candidates (D)

Andres Carrera: a first-generation American, Carrera previously worked as a legislative aide and as a staffer to Gov. Jared Polis.

Graciela “Chela” Garcia Irlando: an environmental nonprofit leader and community advocate, she holds a B.A. in International Affairs and Chicano/a Studies and a Master’s degree in Environmental Studies focused on policy and planning, both from the University of Colorado.

Fundraising/endorsements: This is the Senate race to watch on primary night, given the endorsements and the fundraising.

Carrera leads with $118,000 raised, but with less than $6,000 left as of June 10. His largest contributions have come from the realtor’s small donor ($6,200), the Colorado Medical Society ($3,000), and donations from the pipefitters and plumbers unions. Leadership PACS run by Amabile, Daugherty and Roberts, as well as Rep. Sean Camacho and former Rep. Shannon Bird.

He has been endorsed by a who’s who of Democratic politics: U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, former Denver mayors Wellington Webb and Michael Hancock, a half-dozen current lawmakers, and current and former members of the Denver City Council.

Irlando has raised nearly $82,000 and has $37,000 on hand as of June 10. Her largest contributions have come from a variety of unions: Colorado AFL-CIO ($6,000), Colorado WINS ($6,000), AFSCME ($3,100) and the Colorado Education Association ($4,000). She’s also received donations from the Jane Fonda Climate PAC ($2,500) and from leadership PACs run by Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez and Rep. Yara Zokaie, along with contributions from Sen. Iman Jodeh and Rep. Meg Froelich.

Irlando won the endorsement from Sen. Gonzales, as well as from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Chicano activist Dolores Huerta.