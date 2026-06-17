FDA breaks ground on new food lab at Denver Federal Center

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the General Services Administration announced on Wednesday that they have officially broken ground on a new food lab at the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood.

The $228 million project includes 16,500 square feet of new lab space for microbiology and 14,000 square feet for chemistry.

According to the FDA, the lab will help expand the agency’s research capabilities to manage foodborne illness outbreaks and ensure the safety of food, drugs, and cosmetics.

“Laboratories are vital to the FDA’s mission to ensure the safety of the nation’s food supply,” said acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas. “The groundbreaking of this modernized facility represents an investment in our future, better enabling the FDA to advance its food safety priorities and other strategic commitments aimed at elevating the health and wellness of Americans.”

Home to 90 buildings and over four million square feet of office and laboratory space, the Denver Federal Center houses branches of 28 federal agencies, including the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, and General Services Administration, and about 6,200 employees. The land was purchased by the United States government in 1940 and housed an ammunition manufacturing facility during World War Two, after which it was converted into warehouse and laboratory space for federal agencies.

According to a 2022 report by the Environmental Protection Agency, the Denver Federal Center brings in $431 million in annual sales and provides $760 in annual wages to employees.

As required by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last year, the building’s exterior will be designed in a neoclassical style and will be the only FDA facility with a Biosafety Level 3 designation in the Western United States.

“The Federal Center has been a key part of Lakewood’s economy for decades and we’re encouraged to see this significant investment in its future,” said Lakewood Mayor Wendi Strom. “Council and staff will be working closely with the Federal Center and nearby businesses to make sure we maximize the economic impact of this new facility and the good-paying jobs that will hopefully come with it.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2029.