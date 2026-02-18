Potential clues? Palantir shares several risks of doing business in Colorado

When Palantir announced it moved its headquarters from Denver to Miami, it gave little reason for its decision. All it sent out was a short post on X.

It came as a shock that the major company known for its federal contracts with U.S. military and immigration forces had been preparing a new place to call home.

After all, before Palantir moved to Denver in 2020, the company’s CEO Alex Karp publicly shared frustrations with Silicon Valley’s “values” and hinted the company was considering Colorado in an episode on Axios on HBO, a documentary-news series.

Even Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said they were caught off guard by Palantir’s announcement, 9News reported.

It remains unclear why Palantir has decided to leave Denver and the company has yet to respond to questions from The Denver Gazette.

The company has also not yet stated what operations and how many workers will remain in Colorado.

But Palantir, one of Colorado’s largest public companies, has expressed several concerns about Colorado in its annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports often detail any risks that could affect the company for its investors.

In particular, Palantir cited new regulations on artificial intelligence adopted by Colorado legislators as a cause of concern, according to its annual reports for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

COLORADO’S LAW

Polis begrudgingly signed Senate Bill 24-205 into law in May 2024, asking policymakers to address fears raised by the industry “fueling critical technological advancement.”

The state’s AI law — one of the first in the nation — designed to regulate “algorithmic discrimination” was originally set to take effect on Feb. 1, but lawmakers last year pushed it back to June 30, 2026 to give more time to find an agreement with Big Tech, consumer advocates and business interests.

Palantir compared Colorado’s “state-level oversight” to the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act.

“Compliance with such obligations may be difficult, onerous, and costly, and could adversely affect our business, reputation, financial condition, results of operations, and growth prospects,” the most recent report filed Tuesday said.

The CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce J.J. Ament sent a statement on Tuesday saying it is time for state lawmakers to loosen restrictions and lower costs to do business in the state.

“Palantir moved here from California in 2020 seeking a new home where costs were lower and the environment was friendlier, but that was then,” he said.

The company has also stated in several annual reports it has worries about climate events in Colorado, though it also said every location it has a presence in is vulnerable to natural disaster risks. (South Florida, notably, is consistently threatened by hurricanes).

“For example, our Colorado headquarters has experienced climate-related events and may continue to at an increasing frequency in the future, including drought, water scarcity, heat waves, and wildfires resulting in air quality impacts and power shutoffs,” the report said.



Palantir’s offices in Denver have also been a hotspot for protests, due to the company’s relationship with the Trump administration and Israeli Defense Ministry. An office building the company leased in Cherry Creek was vandalized with the words “Palantir Out.”



Local activists warned they’re willing to continue protesting all operations the company has in Denver and that a growing coalition is ready to take the fight to Miami.

“The pressure Palantir has felt in Denver will be following them around the county,” said Kenny Morris of the American Friends Service Committee, an organization supporting the Purge Palantir Campaign in a news release.

The company, founded in 2003, had moved to Denver in 2020 from Palo Alto, Calif. At the time, Karp wrote a letter to investors following its announcement about moving to Colorado, stating the company’s culture was diverging from Silicon Valley’s “values.”

“The engineering elite of Silicon Valley may know more than most about building software,” he wrote. “But they do not know more about how society should be organized or what justice requires.”