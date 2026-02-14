A day in the life of the Capitol: Capitol M | Week of Feb. 14, 2026

The lighter side of the Capitol, usually.

If you were walking around the Capitol on Feb. 12, there was plenty to see and to be amused (or delighted) by.

Let’s start with the high school kids from Greeley’s District 6.

Their teachers, both old enough to remember, gave them a tour of the basement phone booth.

There are three in the state Capitol: one in the basement, two on the second floor. They’re most often used these days by folks who want to have a REALLY private conversation.

The doors still work, but the lights (and the phones) are long gone, although Capitol M remembers when the phones were still there.

Said one teacher: you’d go into a phone booth, take out your quarter (Capitol remembers when a call was a dime), and then use the rotary dial to make a call. If you had to make a call at a moment’s notice, you’d hunt for the nearest gas station, the teachers explained.

Abigail Tovar, a 12th-grade student, tried the phone booth out with her cell phone. It just doesn’t have the same vibe, ya know?

Abigail Tovar, a senior in the Greeley District 6 schools, tries out the phone booth that still sits in the basement of the state Capitol. Phone and lights long gone.

Here’s a rotary dial phone, in case you’ve never seen one. (Capitol M grew up with one. Shut up.)

The students likely took all of this with a grain of salt.

Next, we move on to 13th Avenue, just a block south of the Capitol, and Senate President James Coleman, during the lunch break.

Coleman, staffer Andrew Fish and Micaela Parker, Coleman’s senior advisor, visited JLR Burritos, the Mexican food truck that has been a staple (ha!) for years just a block from the Capitol. Their burritos, tacos, barbacoa, carnitas and so much more are a must-have when you just have that craving.

But the Senate trio wasn’t necessarily there to hit the menu. They came with a tribute.

That was Parker’s idea, and a good one, too.

The tribute said: “On behalf of the Colorado State Senate, we recognize JLR Burritos, a local Denver taco truck that exemplifies the heart of our state’s small business community and the culinary diversity ofour city. Day after day, JLR Burritos serves more than just great food; they provide a gathering

place for staff, legislators, city workers, tourists, and residents of Downtown Denver. Small businesses like JLR Burritos are essential to Colorado’s economy and culture, fueling opportunity, resilience, and local pride. The story of Mexican food in our country is one of cultural fusion, authenticity, tradition, and amplifying the influence of immigrant communities

across Latinidad. Mexican food in particular is a cornerstone of Denver and Colorado’s culinary identity, reflecting generations of tradition, hard work, and community. By sharing these flavors from their truck, JLR Burritos honors that heritage while nourishing our city. Now more than ever, they remind us

of the importance of food, fellowship, and connecting with our neighbors. We are grateful for their dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, and the role they play in strengthening our communities, one taco, torta, or picadillo burrito at a time.”

Senate President James Coleman, left and Senate Dems policy analyst Andrew Fish, presenting a tribute to JLR Burritos, which has kept visitors, lawmakers, lobbyists, reporters and everyone else happy with delicious Mexican food for years.

Capitol M watched the latter part of the presentation. The owners/employees seemed pleased, though maybe a bit puzzled.

Next: there was a LION in the House on Thursday.

Next Tuesday is Lunar New Year, but the House was in a mood to celebrate on Feb. 12. They passed a resolution honoring the Asian-American communities and were treated (and it was a treat), to a lion dance, an East Asian dance of good luck, according to Rep. Kenny Nguyen, the House’s first Vietnamese-American representative.

When the lion dancer got in front of Majority Leader Rep. Monica Duran, he gave her a wiggle of his ears, to the amusement of all.

A lion dancer, celebrating Lunar New Year, gives a wiggle of his ears to House Majority Leader Monica Duran. Screenshot courtesy of the Colorado Channel.