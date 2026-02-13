Colorado justices skeptical of challenge to water enterprises’ eminent domain power

Members of the Colorado Supreme Court appeared receptive on Wednesday to the notion that water-related enterprises have the legal authority to exercise the governmental power of eminent domain over private property.

An enterprise is a government-owned business that provides fee-based services. In 1993, lawmakers authorized the creation of “water activity enterprises” to provide a secure water supply for residents. The enterprises may be part of existing water conservancy districts and, among other things, may “exercise the district’s legal authority relating to water activities.“

But can a water activity enterprise take private property in exchange for compensation to construct a pipeline?

“What we are arguing for in front of this court is incredibly narrow,” said attorney Kendra N. Beckwith during oral arguments. “It is not that the water activity enterprise does not have any power to do all of the things that are necessary to operate. But there is ambiguity in this statute as to whether the power to condemn was conveyed as part of that.”

Some justices seemed doubtful that water-related enterprises had no authority to exercise eminent domain for water projects. Justice Carlos A. Samour Jr. pointed out that water districts themselves have the power of eminent domain, and enterprises can exercise the legal authority of their districts.

“How’s that confusing?” he asked.

In 2024, the Northern Integrated Supply Project Water Activity Enterprise sought a court order in Weld County condemning a portion of VIMA Partners, LLC’s property in exchange for compensation. The enterprise is owned by the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, or Northern Water.

As described, the purpose of the eminent domain action was to complete “a complex regional water supply and distribution project” to provide 40,000 acre-feet of water each year within Northern Water’s boundaries. VIMA Partners’ property was needed for a pipeline.

Last June, District Court Judge Kimberly B. Schutt concluded the NISP Enterprise had the authority to condemn the disputed parcel, even if the Colorado Constitution did not specifically mention pipelines in the condemnation section.

She also rejected the argument that if anyone had eminent domain power in this situation, it was the water district itself, and not the enterprise it owned.

“Northern Water’s Board of Directors controls and directs NISP Enterprise and may exercise its legal authority through NISP Enterprise to accomplish NISP Enterprise’s stated purpose,” Schutt wrote.

VIMA Partners appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing its intervention was necessary to prevent the unlawful taking of property. Several outside entities wrote to the court to warn that VIMA Partners’ argument would hamper the established framework for water-related projects.

“It has long been understood as a practical matter that the development of water resources in Colorado requires transporting water from the natural streambed across the property of others to its place of use,” wrote the Pueblo-based Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District. “Knowing this, the General Assembly would not have empowered water activity enterprises to pursue water activities, including delivery and distribution of water, while simultaneously depriving enterprises of the authority to obtain rights-of-way by which they may actually develop such distribution systems.”

Although Beckwith, representing VIMA Partners, argued that the legislature needed to be explicit if it intended to give enterprises the authority to take private property, multiple justices suggested it had already done so.

“The definition of ‘water activities’ is pretty broad. It does include, and in fact it’s not limited to, diversion, storage, carriage, delivery, and distribution. How is that not connected to pipelines?” asked Chief Justice Monica M. Márquez.

“The water enterprise act makes it very clear we want the enterprise to be able to do water activities,” added Justice Richard L. Gabriel. “It seems like your argument would undermine the entire legislative purpose of the enterprise.”

If it was undisputed that the water district itself could condemn VIMA Partners’ property for the pipeline, “Why didn’t the board bring this action on behalf of the water conservancy district, instead of the enterprise?” asked Samour.

Attorney William Davis Wert responded that the enterprise is the entity needing the land for the project, and getting the district involved “could raise some questions about whether the district truly needs that property?”

Ultimately, Samour suggested VIMA Partners’ opposition to the water enterprise’s eminent domain power was better directed to lawmakers.

“Why isn’t that a legislative fix? Our job is to interpret the statutory language as written. We’re not authorized to say the legislature just screwed this up or they were wrong,” he said.

The case is Northern Integrated Supply Project Water Activity Enterprise v. VIMA Partners, LLC et al.