Colorado Democrats seek to legalize prostitution by July

By 02/13/2026 | updated 33 minutes ago
The Colorado State Capitol with its gold leaf dome as seen on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

A group of Democrats is seeking to legalize prostitution in Colorado, arguing that current penalties “endanger” consenting adults.

The proposal, if enacted, would decriminalize prostitution statewide and preempt local ordinances. If signed into law, it will take effect this July, making Colorado one of two states to legalize prostitution. The other state is Nevada.

The bill would maintain the felony classification for pimping. It would change “prostitution” to “commercial sexual activity.”

The bill — sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Nick Hinrichsen, Senate Assistant Majority Leader Lisa Cutter and Reps. Lorena Garcia and Rebekah Stewart — said repealing prostitution laws is necessary because sex workers are less likely to report crimes and “criminalizing client conduct” inhibits their ability to vet them.

Avatar photo
The Denver Gazette

Reporter

