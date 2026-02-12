Restaurants take Girl Scout cookies to a new level | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

GIRL SCOUTS OF COLORADO

Denver

News: Girl Scout Cookie season is in full swing, and Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark is once again pleased to announce that enjoyment of the sweet treats can be enhanced by dining at Denver’s three Crafted Concepts restaurants, where pastry chefs have created desserts featuring Trefoils, Samoas, and the new Exploremores.

“Our pastry chefs – Eric Dale, Megan Bernal, and Erin Kuklinski – love the challenge of creating desserts with Girl Scout Cookies,” said Jennifer Jasinski, co-owner of Bistro Vendome, Rioja, and Ultreia. “This is one of our favorite collaborations of the year,” added co-owner Beth Gruitch.

Crafted Concepts will donate $1 from each dessert sold through March 15 to Girl Scouts of Colorado.

“Continuing our partnership with these outstanding, women-owned restaurants is a true honor,” Clark said. “Sampling these delicious desserts is a wonderful way to treat your taste buds while fueling the dreams of our future female leaders.”

At Bistro Vendome, 2267 Kearney St. In Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood, the featured dessert is Tarte aux Citron. It combines lemon curd, lemon mousse, blueberry compote, Trefoil cookie butter and meringue.

The Almond Exploremores Cheesecake at Rioja, 1431 Larimer Square, is an almond cheesecake that includes Exploremores chocolate sucre, almond Exploremores streusel and red verjus chocolate sauce.

Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop St. in Denver’s Historic Union Station, is featuring a Churro Ice Cream Sandwich filled with Samoas cookies ‘n cream, caramel and toasted coconut.

About the organization: Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and alumnae members, members of Girl Scouts of Colorado are encouraged to find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them, be it climbing to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lacing up their boots for a hike, advocating for climate justice or making their first best friends.

Website: girlscoutsofcolorado.org

