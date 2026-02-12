NEWSLETTERS
Award-winning musician Jon Batiste to headline symphony gala | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

By 02/12/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Award-winning musician Jon Batiste to headline Colorado Symphony's annual fundraising event. Photo provided by Colorado Symphony

COLORADO SYMPHONY 

Denver 

News: Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste will headline the May 9 Symphony in the City, a concert that is the centerpiece of the Colorado Symphony’s annual fundraising gala.  

His Boettcher Concert Hall appearance will follow a separately ticketed cocktail party and dinner in Seawell Ballroom. Tickets for both go on sale Feb. 13 and may be purchased by visiting coloradosymphony.org 

Batiste, says the symphony’s president and chief executive officer, Daniel Wachter, “Is among the most celebrated and influential musicians of his generation, a genre-defying artist whose work seamlessly bridges jazz, classical, pop, R&B, and soul. 

“Those attending this one-night-only event can look forward to an unforgettable evening of music while helping sustain the Colorado Symphony’s artistic excellence and educational outreach programs.” 

Batiste’s honors include eight Grammy Awards, one Academy Award, and one Emmy Award.  From 2015 to 2022, he was the musical director and band leader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. 

His latest studio album, “Big Money,” is rooted in American traditions spanning gospel, soul, blues, folk and rock n’ roll. It features collaborations with No I.D., Randy Newman and Andra Day and was nominated in three categories for the 2026 Grammys and won for Best Americana Album. 

About the organization: The Colorado Symphony, considered one of the nation’s leading orchestras, performs some 150 concerts annually at Boettcher Concert Hall in downtown Denver and across the state. Led by music director Peter Oundjian, the Colorado Symphony is made up of 80 full-time musicians, representing more than a dozen nations and regularly welcomes the world’s most celebrated artists from across musical genres. 

Website: coloradosymphony.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

Avatar photo
Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics

Reporter

