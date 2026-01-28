Cherry Creek Schools superintendent resigns after allegations of toxic workplace

Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Chris Smith resigned abruptly during an executive session Tuesday, school officials confirmed, after allegations of a toxic work environment surfaced earlier this month.

“We’ve had some tremendous achievements under Chris’ leadership including Traverse, the first of its kind mental health facility for students; passing school construction bonds that will allow the district to build over one billion dollars of classrooms and facilities; and creating new teachers through the Aspiring Educators Pathway,” Board President Anne Egan said in a statement.

According to a Denver7 investigation, insiders said Smith and his wife, Chief Human Resource Officer Brenda Smith, had created a “toxic culture” — leaving employees with no recourse when issues arose.

It is unclear whether the district has policies against nepotism.

A 2018 district policy precludes supervisors “from evaluating the work of others with whom they have familial relationships” as well as making hiring or salary decisions.

It is unclear how the district navigated the Smiths’ relationship.

Lauren Snell, a district spokesperson, did not respond to a Denver Gazette inquiry by the time this story published.

Snell also did not provide a copy of Smith’s resignation letter.

Smith did not address the allegations.

“This decision is guided by what has always mattered most to me: students and the long-term strength of this district,” Smith said in a statement released by the district. “I am incredibly proud to have led a district that truly values every student and works every day to ensure opportunity, belonging, and excellence for all.”

Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Perry has been named interim superintendent.

Hired in 2021, Smith replaced Scott Siegfried, who retired after more than 20 years with the district, three as superintendent.

The Cherry Creek school board unanimously selected Smith from a pool of two internal candidates, according to reporting by the Denver Gazette’s news partner, ChalkBeat. Perry was the other candidate.

With nearly 52,000 students, Cherry Creek is the fourth largest school district in Colorado and consistently ranks among the best in the state, Colorado Department of Education data shows.

The board will begin its superintendent search next month, officials said.