Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper raises over $1.1 million in 4th quarter for reelection bid

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper’s reelection campaign raised over $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and finished the year with more than $3.8 million in the bank, the Colorado Democrat’s campaign said Thursday.

The fundraising haul brings Hickenlooper’s total receipts to nearly $7.6 million since the former two-term governor ousted a Republican incumbent in 2020, with contributions from residents of each of Colorado’s 64 counties, his campaign noted.

He’s the only statewide candidate to raise over $1 million in each of last year’s reporting periods, and almost 80% of his donations were for $25 or less, his campaign added.

Hickenlooper faces primary challenges from several Democrats, led by state Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, who launched her campaign in December and has yet to report fundraising totals. Four Republicans are also running for the seat, though none has reported raising more than a low six-figure total so far.

Fundraising reports for the fourth quarter are due to the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31.

Hickenlooper’s total haul is in addition to $100,000 he transferred to the Colorado Democratic Party in October to support the party’s organizing efforts, which was raised through other fundraising entities he controls.

“American science, our democracy, and our public lands are under attack. Coloradans know we’re strongest when we’re united, pushing back against this administration’s cruel agenda,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “We’re proud to draw on their support to keep fighting together.”

Colorado’s Senate race is rated by nonpartisan election forecasters as a safe hold for the Democrats, who have run the table in the state in every election since 2018.

In addition to Gonzales, Hickenlooper is facing a primary challenge from Democrat Karen Breslin, an attorney and university professor who ran against U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the 2022 primary but failed to make the ballot.

The five Republicans running are state Sen. Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park, who switched to the Senate primary from the gubernatorial race earlier this month; George Markert, a retired Marine colonel making his first run for office; former state Rep. Janak Joshi, R-Colorado Springs, who made an unsuccessful run for a U.S. House seat in 2024; Montrose County Commissioner Sean Pond; and Dathan Jones, the acting chair of the Alamosa County GOP.