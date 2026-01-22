Colorado attorney general invites public to report ICE ‘misconduct’

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has launched a new online mechanism that allows Colorado residents to report “misconduct” by federal immigration agents, his office announced on Wednesday.

“Nobody is above the rule of law, including federal agents such as ICE or border patrol,” he said. “This new reporting form is about keeping our communities safe and reminding them that we have their back. If you see misconduct from a federal agent, we want to hear about it. Please document it and report it to our office.”

The mechanism, located within the state Department of Law’s public complaint filing system, allows people to include information about incidents involving federal agents, as well as whether any other law enforcement was present at the scene.

Weiser said each report will be reviewed and “may be shared” with “relevant government offices with authority or oversight,” such as with Colorado’s congressional delegation and district attorneys.

The Department of Law has received about 180 complaints alleging misconduct over the past year through various means, including phone calls, emails, and at town halls, according to a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office.

When asked about any actions by state officials going against federal immigration law, the spokesperson said they are not aware of any such instances.

“AG Weiser will always fight for Coloradans’ rights and our state’s sovereignty,” the statement said. “That is the message he’s sending to the public.”

Weiser, who is running for governor, has often accused Trump of bullying. The attorney general has also filed more than 50 lawsuits against the administration since last January. The lawsuits have costs the state $600,000 so far.

Democratic-led states have sought to curtail the activities of federal immigration agents, even as the federal government has warned that increased criticism and actions against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents could set a dangerous precedent.

Following the fatal shooting in Minneapolis, where an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renée Nicole Good during a large federal immigration enforcement operation, the Aurora City Council passed a resolution opposing “overreach by ICE agents.”

Good’s death has sparked a national debate over federal immigration tactics, with some faulting her for what happened, while others insisted that the federal agent is to blame.

Video footage shows Good’s SUV stopped sideways in the street and agents approached the vehicle, one of whom attempted to open the driver’s side door. As the SUV moved forward, the officer, standing near the front of the car, fired shots into the vehicle. The SUV then traveled a short distance before crashing into a parked car, where Good was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Details of the shooting are in dispute. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other federal officials described the shooting as self-defense. They alleged that Good’s vehicle was blocking agents and that she attempted to run over officers. Noem called her actions “domestic terrorism.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison disputed the federal narrative. Frey called the account “bulls—” and alleged the officer “recklessly” used force. Ellison has said he believes the video evidence shows an “escalation by the officers” and that Good was trying to evade, not attack.

Several jurisdictions, including California and Colorado, are considering legislation that would require ICE agents to remove face coverings during enforcement actions. The Denver City Council is discussing a ban on law enforcement wearing face coverings inside city facilities. A proposal outlining this ban was presented to the city’s Budget and Policy Committee on Jan. 14 by Councilmembers Flor Alvidrez and Shontel Lewis.

Deborah Grigsby, Kyla Pearce and the Associated Press contributed to this report.