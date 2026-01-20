Polis’ removal of sex ed funding endangers LGBTQ+ youth | OPINION

By Shara Smith

At a time when the LGBTQ+ community is attacked by public policy driven by religious extremists, I am deeply concerned by the removal of funding in the governor’s budget for Colorado’s Comprehensive Human Sexuality Education (CCHSE) grant program. I hope Gov. Jared Polis and the Joint Budget Committee will recognize the program is a critical lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth and not allow this program to go unfunded.

Years of providing either no sex education or abstinence-only curricula in public schools meant Colorado’s youth lacked medically accurate information. That lack of information can lead to misunderstandings and makes it more difficult for young people to make the best, safest choices for themselves. People of faith and conscience from across Colorado recognize the need to provide appropriate, accurate and affirming information to our youth. Across faith traditions, we understand our young people are our future. Providing comprehensive education on human sexuality supports their formation as fully functioning human beings.

Colorado is among a minority of states that do not require any sex education, but though school districts may withhold sex education altogether, a 2007 law — updated in 2013 and again in 2019 — requires districts that offer it to offer a comprehensive program. Comprehensive human sexuality education is a research-based approach to equip students with age-appropriate, fact-based information and skills that is proven to be a more effective approach in reducing unintended pregnancy, STIs/HIV, delaying sexual activity and meeting the needs of youth with marginalized backgrounds.

Comprehensive human sexuality education is:

Medically accurate

Age appropriate

Culturally sensitive

Centered on youths’ strengths, including self-identity, self-regulation, decision-making, etc.

Not based in shame or stigma

Led by youth, the CCHSE program doesn’t just provide information about anatomy, puberty, healthy relationships, consent, sexual orientation, gender identity, reproduction and STIs — it seeks to support young people in developing the skills needed to navigate sexual development, intimate communications, and decision-making. Regardless of a student’s religious identity, having factual information is beneficial to ground their development. It provides context for more fruitful conversations with their faith communities, parents and other trusted adults. Comprehensive information opens the door for deeper understanding of faith values and commitments around these topics.

CCHSE funding to provide comprehensive human sexuality education has been available to public schools, districts and charter schools since 2019. It is an essential preventive strategy to not just reduce negative health and life outcomes, but also to promote affirming places for young people to learn and grow.

The CCHSE program allows students to be seen and acknowledged for who they are. LGBTQ+ youth are especially vulnerable without inclusive information and support, and when all students have an opportunity to learn about their peers, LGBTQ+ classmates experience decreased bullying, better mental health and less suicidal ideation — crucial for these kids’ health and survival. Faith communities across the state have buried too many young people — and this program helps to keep them safe.

Colorado students, especially LGBTQ+ youth, deserve accurate and inclusive education around human sexuality. The CHSE grant prioritizes rural schools and schools that do not already have a CHSE program, incentivizing school districts to develop and implement them. Eliminating this funding will hurt young people who would otherwise be afforded the opportunity to participate in a CHSE program and attend school alongside peers who better understand them. I urge the Polis administration and members of the Colorado Joint Budget Committee to protect CCHSE funding as the state budget is finalized in the new year.

Shara Smith serves on the Colorado Comprehensive Sexuality Education advisory board and is chief executive of the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, a nonprofit organization promoting justice, religious liberty and interfaith understanding by building relationships in order to educate, advocate, and catalyze positive social change.