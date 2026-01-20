Douglas County Board of Commissioners selects new chairman

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will have a new chairman in 2026, but not a new face.

Commissioner George Teal was chosen to serve as chairman on Jan. 13 after serving on the board since 2021, according to a news release from Douglas County.

The commissioners switch leadership each year based upon a majority vote. Abe Laydon, who was elected to the board in 2019, was chairman in 2025.

“We honor a tradition of rotating leadership on the Board of Douglas County Commissioners, but we also know it’s always a choice on who will represent us as chairman,” Teal said in the release. “I appreciate the faith and confidence of my colleagues to allow me to serve as chairman of the board this year.”

Teal, Laydon and Kevin Van Winkle make up the entirety of the board — the main policy-making body in the county.

Teal was elected to represent District 2 in 2021, Laydon was elected to represent District 1 in 2019 and Van Winkle was elected to represent District 3 last year.

The switch-up continues with Laydon now serving as the chair of the Metro Area County Commissioners this year. The group includes seven large Denver-area counties representing 3.1 million people, over half the state’s population.