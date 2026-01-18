Aurora City Council member arrested on suspicion of DUI

Aurora police on Saturday arrested recently elected Aurora City Council member Robert Andrews.

Aurora Police Department officials confirmed Andrews, 41, was arrested after patrol officers noticed a truck that was weaving.

The incident started about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when “officers on proactive patrol observed a red Ford F250 driving north on South Chambers Road at South Chambers Circle splitting lanes and making wide turns,” according to police. “Officers initiated a traffic stop and conducted a DUI investigation.”

He faces charges of DUI, driving with excessive alcohol content, changing lanes when unsafe (weaving) and making a left turn from the wrong lane.

Andrews, who goes by “Rob,” spent the night on a detox hold at Aurora Municipal Detention Center and was released Sunday morning on the summons.

Andrews is an at-large concilmember and serves as the chair of the Public Safety committee. He also serves on: Courts and Civil Service; vice chair, Water; Member, Transportation, Airports and Public Works.

He helped swing the previously conservative City Council to a progressive majority in November after Aurora voters picked Andrews, Councilmembers Amy Wiles and Alli Jackson. Conservative incumbents Danielle Jurinsky, Steve Sundberg and Amsalu Kassaw were all voted out.

Andrews released the following statement Sunday morning:

“On Saturday, January 17, I was pulled over by Aurora Police after making an improper U-turn. After sobriety testing, officers determined I was not fit to drive.

I take full responsibility for my decision. I am deeply sorry — to my family, to the people I serve, and to everyone who expects better from me.

I am grateful no one was hurt. That does not lessen the seriousness of what happened. I am cooperating fully with the legal process and working closely with my family and counsel as this moves forward. Accountability has to mean more than words. …. I am sorry. I will do better, and I will prove it through my actions.”

Andrews is the second metro Denver area elected official involved in drunk driving. Colorado Sen. Faith Winter was at fault in the two-vehicle collision and had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system, according to police. Winter, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Nov. 26 accident on I-25 near Dry Creek Road.