Xcel cuts power in northern Colorado due to wildfire risk

By 01/16/2026 | updated 6 hours ago
This undated image provided by Xcel Energy shows some of the turbines that make up the Sagamore Wind Project near Portales, N.M. (Courtesy of Xcel Energy)

Xcel Energy shut off power in parts of northern Colorado on Friday due to high winds and dry conditions, the company said Thursday.

The shutoff began at 8 a.m. and impacts people near Fort Collins and Loveland, along the Interstate 25 corridor, according to Xcel Energy’s outage map.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said a Red Flag Warning was issued for Friday mid-morning through late afternoon and includes the Northeast plains, I-25 urban corridor and the Northern Foothills. Boulder, the western suburbs of Denver and the Palmer Divide are included in the warning area.

Red flag warning issued Friday, Jan. 16, 2026
Red flag warning issued Friday, Jan. 16, 2026

Wind gusts of 60-70 mph could whip through the northeast plains of Colorado, the weather service said, and conditions are extremely dry, creating a high risk for wildfires.

The weather service said to follow all burn ban restrictions in the area, avoid driving on grass and properly discard of cigarettes as fires have the potential to spread rapidly on Friday.

Avatar photo
Dan Boniface

Reporter

