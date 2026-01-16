Colorado EDC approves nearly $6 million in tax incentives for 3 companies

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a total of nearly $6 million in job growth tax incentives for three companies considering expansions in the state on Thursday.

The largest incentive package went to an unnamed quantum company described as “Project Electron.” The EDC doesn’t disclose company names to protect the confidentiality of businesses that may also be considering states Colorado is competing against.

The EDC approved more than $2.76 million for the quantum company.

Project Electron wants to expand its research, development and manufacturing division, which could bring the state 150 new jobs, according to an EDC memo. The company wants to go to Boulder County if it comes to Colorado but is also considering New Mexico instead.

The company is interested in Colorado because it wants to be close to the quantum tech hub ecosystem, as well as access to the state’s talent pool and incentives, the memo said.

It could bring a nearly $40 million capital investment to the state, the EDC said.

The organization was considered for tax credit incentives from the “Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS)” program.

The EDC also approved $1.97 million for an aerospace and defense company called “Project Oak.”

It plans to expand to El Paso County or Elbert County to expand its business working with the Department of Defense, the EDC said. This expansion could also bring about 150 jobs to the state.

Aside from Colorado, the EDC said, the company is considering expanding to the state where it currently has its headquarters — though it didn’t say what state.

Project Oak is interested in being close to the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force bases in Colorado Springs. It’s basing its decision on expansion costs, access to talent in the aviation industry and proximity to military infrastructure.

The last award on Thursday went to a painting and blasting equipment company called “Project Cedar.”

The company is BlastOne International. Global CEO Matthew Rowland thanked the commission for the incentives.

BlastOne International is based in Australia and is considering opening a new global headquarters in either Colorado’s metro Denver area or Dallas, Texas.

The EDC approved $1.2 million in job growth tax incentives over eight years. The project is expected to bring 97 jobs to the state.

Rowland said they narrowed options to Denver and Dallas after an extensive search, saying both are very suitable for the new headquarters.

“However, Dallas is somewhat lower cost to operate,” he said.

Still, he said the incentives Colorado approved could “help bridge the gap between locating our facilities here in Denver versus Dallas.”