Adams County deputy who was shot in stable condition, another man dies in hospital

An Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy is stable — though likely still in critical condition, as he remains in the intensive care unit — while a man died after both suffered gunshot wounds from what appeared to be a shootout at an apartment complex on Friday morning, officials said.

During a news briefing on Friday afternoon, Adams County authorities said they are limited in how much information they could share about the incident, as the case is in its early stages of the investigation.

The deputy, whom officials declined to identify, was shot in “at least five different locations.”

Police have not yet identified the role of the other person who died, a man who was shot at least once during the incident, Adams County Sheriff Gene Claps said during the briefing.

The Adams County Coroner will identify the man pending an autopsy and notification of his family.

“This is an ongoing, active investigation,” Claps said, noting both the critical incident team is processing the scene and the Adams County detective division is “working on several different components of this.”

Adams County Sheriff Gene Claps stands at the podium and speaks to the media after an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot multiple times during what authorities are calling a “weapons disturbance” in the early hours of Jan. 16, 2026. (Michael Braithwaite / The Denver Gazette)

The deputy was part of the response to what authorities are calling a “weapons disturbance” in the area around the Caraway Apartments, located in the 7400 block of North Broadway in northern Denver.

Deputies first responded to a report of the disturbance around 2:30 a.m. They encountered several people who fled the scene on foot, Claps said. At that time, one person was arrested, but nobody else could be found.

Two and a half hours later, deputies who were still in the area encountered a group of people matching the description of those who had fled earlier, Claps said. A chase ensued on foot, and while deputies were looking for the suspects around the apartment building, the deputy was shot in the stairwell.

Claps could not answer if the deputy shot the other person who died, saying the details are under investigation. He also could not say exactly how many people had been arrested and noted that there were several witnesses detectives were interviewing who may have been a part of the incident themselves.

It is generally standard procedure for the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which is assisting with the investigation, to investigate cases when a law enforcement officer shoots someone.

At noontime, the scene around the Caraway Apartments was relatively quiet.

An Adams County Sheriff’s Office crime scene photographer takes a photo of evidence next to a yellow marker at the scene of where an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot multiple times on Jan. 16, 2026. (Michael Braithwaite / The Denver Gazette)

A handful of police vehicles were parked in the building’s lot and yellow crime scene tape lined the sidewalk by its northern edge. Few people were in the area. The sound of schoolchildren playing on the Mapleton Public Schools campus across the street was the only discernible noise over the rush of roadway traffic and the whistle of a cool winter breeze.

Strung along the sidewalk, along the northeast corner of the building, yellow police tape sectioned off a pile of what appeared to be clothing and other personal items marked by an evidence marker. Additional markers were placed along the sidewalk in the westbound direction along the building’s north edge.

The building’s front double doors were propped open by grey construction buckets. Visible through a window on the southern side of the building, a second-floor fire alarm light appeared to be blinking.

Claps said there is no threat to the community.

The Denver Gazette’s news partner 9News contributed to this report.