Colorado’s creative economy needs a business structure that actually fits | OPINION

By Marc Catlin

Across Colorado, people are building something from the ground up.

I’ve seen it my whole life. I grew up on a farm in Montrose County, and I’ve spent my career working in agriculture, water, banking, and small business. No matter the industry, the basics are the same. If you want something to last, you need a system that matches how the work actually happens.

Right now, that is not the case for many artists and creative professionals in Colorado.

Across the Western Slope and beyond, we have people building real businesses in music, design, film, and visual arts. They are contributing to their communities in places like Aspen and Crested Butte, and in smaller towns like Paonia, Marble, and Lake City. These are not hobbies. These are livelihoods.

But when these folks try to set up a business, the options available to them do not fit how their work is created or shared. This bill represents a thoughtful effort to modernize Colorado’s business framework by recognizing the unique needs of artist-driven enterprises. By creating a tailored LLC structure, the legislation allows artists to collaborate, raise capital, and manage intellectual property in a way that traditional business entities often fail to accommodate.

Creative work is often collaborative. It is built around intellectual property, and it can generate value over time. Existing business structures were not designed with that in mind. What we hear from people is they either have to spend a lot of money on lawyers to piece something together, or they end up in deals where they give up too much control of their work just to get started.

That is not a good long-term model for individuals or for our economy.

The Colorado Artist Company Act is a practical, optional solution to that problem. It gives people another way to organize their business so it reflects how their work actually operates. It allows artists to contribute their work, share ownership, and set the terms for how that work is used and how income from it is shared.

Just as important, it helps people keep control of what they create.

This bill is not about creating a new mandate or adding complexity. It is about offering a tool that people can choose to use if it fits their needs. It is built to work within Colorado’s existing business framework and to be practical to implement.

At its core, this is about supporting people who are trying to build something real.

In rural Colorado, we talk a lot about keeping industries strong and making sure the next generation has a path forward. That applies here too. If we want creative industries to grow and stick around, we need to give people a way to build something they can keep, grow, and pass on.

This is a bipartisan effort because it is a common-sense idea.

If someone is doing the work, they should have a fair shot at building a business around it and keeping control of what they create.

That is what this bill does.

Colorado state Sen. Marc Catlin represents the seven counties of Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose and Pitkin. Sen. Catlin is a member of the Agriculture & Natural Resources; Transportation & Energy; and Business, Labor, & Technology Committees. Sen. Catlin also serves as a member on the Colorado Tourism Board.