US House rejects effort to override presidential veto for Colorado Water Project

By 01/08/2026 | updated 33 minutes ago

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a Colorado-led effort to override a Dec. 30 presidential veto that would have helped finance the Arkansas Valley conduit.

The bipartisan measure, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, would have secured funding to finish a southeastern Colorado water project that supporters say is critical to delivering clean drinking water to roughly 50,000 residents of the lower Arkansas Valley.

The vote was 248-177. All House Democrats and 35 Republicans voted to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the bill. All of Colorado’s legislative delegation voted for the override.

To override a presidential veto, the measure would have needed approximately 288 votes, including about 75 Republicans. That’s based on the current composition of the House, which has four vacant seats.

This story will be updated.

Marianne Goodland

Reporter

