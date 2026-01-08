Centennial Airport announces new snow equipment to keep air ambulances in flight

It may not be a snowy season in metro Denver — yet — but the Centennial Airport is prepared.

The airport, which houses multiple aircrafts for local hospitals and lifesaving organizations, announced the addition of two “state-of-the-art snow removal vehicles” to its fleet, according to a Thursday press release.

The two new vehicles include “advanced technology that combines plowing, sweeping and blowing capabilities into one unit,” the airport said.

These units will allow aircrafts for Children’s Hospital Colorado, Flight for Life Colorado and iCare Ambulance to continue lifesaving measures even during the most impactful snowstorms.

Children’s Hospital Colorado, for example, transports approximately 700 to 750 patients annually with their two aircraft at Centennial Airport. iCare Ambulance also transported over 2,680 patients and organs between Centennial Airport and local hospitals in 2025.

“Centennial Airport plays a vital role in the chain of survival by connecting nearly 16 million people across surrounding states to the expert care provided by Denver’s specialty hospitals,” Ryan Holland, chief of iCare Ambulance, said in the release.

The airport supported 6,107 lifesaving flights in 2025, averaging 16.7 medical evacuation operations per day, according to the release.

“Our commitment to keeping the runways operational during winter storms is essential for the lifesaving missions carried out by our air ambulance tenants and users,” said Samantha Blymyer, manager of communications for Centennial Airport. “The new equipment enhances our snow-clearing efficiency, directly impacting the ability to provide critical medical care to those in need.”

The airport did not include the cost of the two new units.

While the Denver metro did see some snow on Thursday, the season has been abnormally dry — almost breaking snow-drought records.

Denver saw its first snowfall after 224 days on Nov. 28, just over a week short of the 232 mark set in both 1887 and 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

But, snow is expected to pick up Thursday evening, with Denver expected to get around 2 inches.